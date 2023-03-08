Advanced search
    GSAT   US3789734080

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

(GSAT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
1.190 USD   +2.59%
08:34aGlobalstar Introduces Realm Cloud Mobile Device Management Platform
BU
03/07Globalstar, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Transcript : Globalstar, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2023
CI
Globalstar Introduces Realm Cloud Mobile Device Management Platform

03/08/2023 | 08:34am EST
New platform is designed to enable VARs and customers to extract maximum control of their asset tracking devices and data with enhanced visibility potential.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today unveiled Realm Cloud, an agile mobile device and data management (MDM) platform designed to enable VARs and customers with all the capabilities required to solve speed-to-market needs for deploying and building customized asset tracking and telematics solutions while lowering the cost of ownership.

Designed for an ever-evolving future, Realm Cloud offers easy-to-use device management capabilities, custom dashboards and API integrations with increased functionality. It creates a converged solution, providing users with access to enhanced analytics, standard data decoding for all Globalstar products, and the capability of integrating non-Globalstar products (cellular or satellite), enabling a single pane of glass.

At launch, customers can employ Realm Cloud as a standalone endpoint or leverage its comprehensive, rich array of features, flexibility, and architecture that includes microservices, APIs, and DevOps automation for a custom backend application. Realm Cloud works with existing and future IoT devices and extends the capabilities of Globalstar edge devices, like the Integrity 150 solar-powered satellite asset tracker and ST150M satellite modem module. Realm Cloud is the perfect tool to build on for current and future asset tracking device and data management needs, the company said.

“Realm Cloud brings next-level capabilities for Globalstar customers enabling faster time to market, lowering cost of total ownership while adding new functionality on an aggressive roadmap schedule,” said Chirag Patel, director of product management at Globalstar. “It readies VARs and customers to adapt and thrive for delivering a more comprehensive solution.”

“The launch of Realm Cloud offers a new way to scale while minimizing per-device maintenance,” said David Haight, vice president of IoT at Globalstar. “Realm Cloud will play an important role for our VARs and customers, making it easier for them to address the broadening need for enhanced device and data management with greater flexibility and innovation.”

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, delivering key operational data, and saving lives – from any location – for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53/n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based platform solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALSTAR, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 203 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -59,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 155 M 2 155 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
EV / Sales 2024 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart GLOBALSTAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Globalstar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALSTAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,19 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Kagan Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca S. Clary Controller
James Monroe Chairman
Wen Doong Senior Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Tim Calamari VP-Network, Information Technology & Applications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-10.53%2 155
COMCAST CORPORATION3.49%152 579
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.18.77%7 660
SES S.A.4.66%2 961
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY4.80%1 740
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-6.54%1 711