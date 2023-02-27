Spain Grants Globalstar Terrestrial Authorization

Announcement made at commencement of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), today announced that Spain has authorized the company to provide complementary terrestrial services, over its mobile satellite spectrum including LTE and 5G compliant services via Band 53/n53. This marks a major step forward in the convergence of satellite and mobile terrestrial services to connect and protect both lives and property globally.

“Spain joins the 10 other countries globally, and is the first in Europe, to authorize this innovative approach which ensures greater connectivity solutions,” said L. Barbee Ponder, Globalstar General Counsel, and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. “Spain is leading the way in Europe on this important initiative, as we continue to work with other European administrations to bring the same communication solutions to their countries.”

On behalf of everyone at Globalstar, we thank the Spanish Ministry for the Economy and Digital Transformation, the Government of Castilla La Mancha, the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Telecom CLM, and our in-country team of dedicated professionals for this great achievement.

Telecom CLM is a valued partner and has provided support to host Globalstar’s new ground station as the anchor tenant of its international teleport at Alcazar de San Juan. The new Spanish ground station joins three others in Europe (France, Greece, and Estonia), to ensure robust service quality and redundant coverage for mobile satellite services throughout the European continent, as well as north Africa.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways — easily, quickly, securely, and affordably — offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The company’s LEO satellite constellation assures a secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting key operational data, and saving lives — from any location — for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve their customers’ wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

