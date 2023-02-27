Advanced search
    GSAT   US3789734080

GLOBALSTAR, INC.

(GSAT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
1.160 USD   +0.87%
05:43pSpain Grants Globalstar Terrestrial Authorization
BU
02/14Globalstar, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Globalstar, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Spain Grants Globalstar Terrestrial Authorization

02/27/2023 | 05:43pm EST
Announcement made at commencement of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), today announced that Spain has authorized the company to provide complementary terrestrial services, over its mobile satellite spectrum including LTE and 5G compliant services via Band 53/n53. This marks a major step forward in the convergence of satellite and mobile terrestrial services to connect and protect both lives and property globally.

“Spain joins the 10 other countries globally, and is the first in Europe, to authorize this innovative approach which ensures greater connectivity solutions,” said L. Barbee Ponder, Globalstar General Counsel, and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. “Spain is leading the way in Europe on this important initiative, as we continue to work with other European administrations to bring the same communication solutions to their countries.”

On behalf of everyone at Globalstar, we thank the Spanish Ministry for the Economy and Digital Transformation, the Government of Castilla La Mancha, the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Telecom CLM, and our in-country team of dedicated professionals for this great achievement.

Telecom CLM is a valued partner and has provided support to host Globalstar’s new ground station as the anchor tenant of its international teleport at Alcazar de San Juan. The new Spanish ground station joins three others in Europe (France, Greece, and Estonia), to ensure robust service quality and redundant coverage for mobile satellite services throughout the European continent, as well as north Africa.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways — easily, quickly, securely, and affordably — offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The company’s LEO satellite constellation assures a secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting key operational data, and saving lives — from any location — for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve their customers’ wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 146 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 020 M - -
Net Debt 2022 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 071 M 2 071 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart GLOBALSTAR, INC.
Globalstar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GLOBALSTAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,16 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 202%
Managers and Directors
David B. Kagan Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca S. Clary Controller
James Monroe Chairman
Wen Doong Senior Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Tim Calamari VP-Network, Information Technology & Applications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-13.53%2 071
COMCAST CORPORATION5.81%155 994
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.20.25%7 786
SES S.A.18.92%3 365
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-3.81%1 757
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY4.00%1 727