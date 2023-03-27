Globaltrans Investment : FY 2022 Results Presentation

Legal Information

Team Presenting Today

Valery Shpakov

Chief Executive Officer

Valery Shpakov has been CEO since March 2016, having joined the Group's New Forwarding Company in 2003. He has worked in the rail sector for over 30 years and received the "Honoured Railwayman of Russia" Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the industry.

Alexander Shenets Chief Financial Officer

Alexander Shenets has been CFO of Globaltrans since the Group's establishment and has more than 16 years of experience in senior finance positions, mostly in the rail sector.

Globaltrans continues to deliver in the challenging environment

Market demand under pressure, volatile gondola pricing and intensified cost inflation

 Overall Russian freight volumes fell 3.7% y-o-y in 2022. Transformation of logistics with an increased share of longer-distance routes supported overall Russian freight rail turnover being broadly flat y-o-y

 Gondola market pricing recovered from the depressed levels of H1 2021 before declining in late H1 2022 with some stabilisation by the year end. Robust pricing continued in the tanker segment

 Accelerated cost pressures with regulated RZD tariffs for the traction of empty railcars rose c.18.6% during the year1 Improved operational efficiency, service contracts performing and robust average pricing

 Improvement in operational efficiency with the Empty Run Ratio for gondola cars down to 41% (2021: 44%)

 Service Contracts2 are intact and performing

 Freight Rail Turnover declined 8% y-o-y reflecting logistics readjustments, volatility in demand and a decline in average gondola fleet in operation

 Solid average pricing in H1 was followed by a decline in H2

Strong financial performance, robust Free Cash Flow and further deleveraging

 Adjusted Revenue rose to RUB 81.6 bln with Adjusted EBITDA at RUB 49.2 bln

 Robust Free Cash Flow at RUB 14.8 bln

 Further deleveraging with Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 0.1x

 Dividend payments remain suspended Strong growth in investments in business expansion

 Expansion CAPEX and acquisitions up 6x driving the growth in Total CAPEX adjusted for M&A to RUB 20.2 bln*

 Rail tank operations were consolidated at the level of BaltTransServis ("BTS") through the Group's acquisition of the outstanding 40% shareholding in BTS3 as well as through the intragroup purchase by BTS4 of the majority of the rail tanks of Spacecom, the Group's 65.25% owned leasing subsidiary

Source: Globaltrans. Definitions for terms marked in this presentation with capital letters (including certain non-IFRS financial information) are provided at the end of this presentation.