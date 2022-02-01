Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6488   TW0006488000

GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.

(6488)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange - 01/26
771 TWD   +0.26%
05:25aGlobalWafers' Takeover of Siltronic Fails Due to Germany's Inaction
MT
05:21aCorrection to GlobalWafers Article
DJ
04:53aGlobalWafers' Siltronic deal fails as Germany misses deadline
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction to GlobalWafers Article

Correction to GlobalWafers Article

02/01/2022 | 05:21am EST
GlobalWafers Co.'s most recent offer for Siltronic was priced at EUR145 a share, implying an equity value of EUR4.35 billion. "Taiwan's GlobalWafers Fails to Get German Nod for Siltronic Deal," at 0610 GMT, referred to the value of an earlier offer. The same error also appeared in "GlobalWafers Says Takeover of Siltronic Could Still Be Approved by Germany" on Jan. 27 at 1301 GMT, in "Siltronic Shares Tumble After Company Says German Government Hasn't Cleared Takeover" on Jan. 17 at 0836 GMT, and in "Siltronic Sale to GlobalWafers in Limbo as German Govt yet to Give Clearance," on Jan. 17 at 0613 GMT.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 0520ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD. 0.26% 771 End-of-day quote.-13.18%
SILTRONIC AG 2.63% 119.05 Delayed Quote.-17.99%
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 61 588 M 2 216 M 2 216 M
Net income 2021 13 275 M 478 M 478 M
Net cash 2021 8 811 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 336 B 12 055 M 12 072 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 771,00 TWD
Average target price 946,43 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Lan Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark England President
Ming Hui Chien CFO & Deputy Spokesperson
Wen-Ching Hsu Vice President-Research & Development
Chi Hsiung Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.-13.18%12 055
MEDIATEK INC.-9.66%61 445
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.56%24 233
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.67%20 463
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.43%19 724
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-14.42%13 251