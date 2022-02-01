Correction to GlobalWafers Article

GlobalWafers Co.'s most recent offer for Siltronic was priced at EUR145 a share, implying an equity value of EUR4.35 billion. "Taiwan's GlobalWafers Fails to Get German Nod for Siltronic Deal," at 0610 GMT, referred to the value of an earlier offer. The same error also appeared in "GlobalWafers Says Takeover of Siltronic Could Still Be Approved by Germany" on Jan. 27 at 1301 GMT, in "Siltronic Shares Tumble After Company Says German Government Hasn't Cleared Takeover" on Jan. 17 at 0836 GMT, and in "Siltronic Sale to GlobalWafers in Limbo as German Govt yet to Give Clearance," on Jan. 17 at 0613 GMT.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 0520ET