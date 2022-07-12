GlobalWafers : Conversion Price Adjustment of the First Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12 2.Company name:GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has declared dividends distribution by cash and the conversion price for the first unsecured overseas convertible bonds shall be adjusted in accordance with the offering plan of the first unsecured overseas convertible bonds. 6.Countermeasures:Being effective from 2022/07/19 (the day following the record date), the conversion price of the first unsecured overseas convertible bonds will be adjusted from NT$1,018.54 to NT$1,003.09. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None