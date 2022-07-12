Log in
    6488   TW0006488000

GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.

(6488)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-10
435.50 TWD   +0.46%
435.50 TWD   +0.46%
12:05aTaiwan 'happy' to see chip investment in EU, wants deeper ties
RE
06/30GlobalWafers Needs US Subsidy for New $5 Billion Fab in Texas
MT
06/27Taiwan-based GlobalWafers to build $5 billion plant in Texas
AQ
GlobalWafers : Conversion Price Adjustment of the First Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds

07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GlobalWafers Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 16:01:06
Subject 
 Conversion Price Adjustment of the First
Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Company name:GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has declared dividends distribution by cash
and the conversion price for the first unsecured overseas convertible bonds
shall be adjusted in accordance with the offering plan of the first unsecured
overseas convertible bonds.
6.Countermeasures:Being effective from 2022/07/19 (the day following the
record date), the conversion price of the first unsecured overseas
convertible bonds will be adjusted from NT$1,018.54 to NT$1,003.09.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Globalwafers Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 74 179 M 2 484 M 2 484 M
Net income 2022 17 069 M 572 M 572 M
Net cash 2022 20 906 M 700 M 700 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 190 B 6 348 M 6 348 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Lan Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark England President
Ming Hui Chien CFO & Deputy Spokesperson
Wen-Ching Hsu Vice President-Research & Development
Chi Hsiung Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.-50.96%6 348
MEDIATEK INC.-46.47%33 946
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.57%18 377
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-38.49%15 356
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-31.84%9 949
SILERGY CORP.97.81%7 908