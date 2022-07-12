GlobalWafers : Conversion Price Adjustment of the First Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds
07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: GlobalWafers Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
16:01:06
Subject
Conversion Price Adjustment of the First
Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds
Date of events
2022/07/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Company name:GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has declared dividends distribution by cash
and the conversion price for the first unsecured overseas convertible bonds
shall be adjusted in accordance with the offering plan of the first unsecured
overseas convertible bonds.
6.Countermeasures:Being effective from 2022/07/19 (the day following the
record date), the conversion price of the first unsecured overseas
convertible bonds will be adjusted from NT$1,018.54 to NT$1,003.09.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Globalwafers Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.