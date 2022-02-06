Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6488   TW0006488000

GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.

(6488)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalWafers : GWC announces asset acqusitions persuant to the Article 31, item 4 in Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies

02/06/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: GlobalWafers Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/06 Time of announcement 14:55:48
Subject 
 GWC announces asset acqusitions persuant to
the Article 31, item 4 in Regulations Governing the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/01/28 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Semiconductor wafer production facilities and equipments.
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/01/28~2022/01/28
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction amount:
The total transaction amount is approximately NT$100 billion
(or equivalent foreign currency)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
 Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
Hitachi Plant Services Co., Ltd... etc., non-related party.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
 the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
 relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:
Payment will be made according to the terms of contract.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
 invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:
Price negotiation
Determined by the managers in charge
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
To upgrade product and to improve capacity
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
 is a related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors�� resolution:2022/01/28
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:2022/01/28
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Board of Directors approved the group's major capital expenditure
investment plans acrossing Asia, Europe and America to expand capacity.

Disclaimer

Globalwafers Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 07:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
02:41aGlobalWafers says funds for failed Siltronic take over to go into capacity expansion
RE
02:08aGLOBALWAFERS : GWC announces asset acqusitions persuant to the Article 31, item 4 in Regul..
PU
02:05aGlobalWafers says funds for failed Siltronic take over to go into capacity expansion
RE
02/03State controls are hindering tech M&A, says Infineon CMO
RE
02/02GLOBALWAFERS : announces that Siltronic transaction not approved by German Government befo..
PU
02/02European shares boosted by strong earnings, reports of M&A
RE
02/02Siltronic can go it alone, CEO says after GlobalWafers deal breaks down
RE
02/02Siltronic reports 17% EBITDA jump, sees good start to 2022
RE
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Sony, Meta, New York Times, Glencore...
02/01EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise as Traders -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 588 M 2 212 M 2 212 M
Net income 2021 13 275 M 477 M 477 M
Net cash 2021 8 811 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 336 B 12 052 M 12 052 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 771,00 TWD
Average target price 946,43 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Lan Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark England President
Ming Hui Chien CFO & Deputy Spokesperson
Wen-Ching Hsu Vice President-Research & Development
Chi Hsiung Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.-13.18%12 052
MEDIATEK INC.-9.66%61 429
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.92%22 157
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.67%20 463
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.43%19 724
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-14.42%13 251