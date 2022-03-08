Log in
    6488   TW0006488000

GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.

(6488)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  03-06
625 TWD   -6.86%
03:41aGLOBALWAFERS : GWC holds FY2021 English Earnings Call
PU
03/03GLOBALWAFERS : Responding to News coverage on 2022/03/03
PU
02/09Taiwan sees 'enormous' room for chip cooperation with EU
RE
GlobalWafers : GWC holds FY2021 English Earnings Call

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: GlobalWafers Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 16:35:30
Subject 
 GWC holds FY2021 English Earnings Call
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:17:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
Dial-in details:
Taiwan        +886 221621853 or 0809090713 (toll free)
Hong Kong     +852 30186850
Singapore     +65 64089905
Note:Direct event passcode and registrant ID will be available
upon registration
Registration link:
https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=P6YC9D83J
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
GWC holds FY2021 English Earnings Call
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please register prior to the earning call

Disclaimer

Globalwafers Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
