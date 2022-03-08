GlobalWafers : GWC holds FY2021 English Earnings Call
03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Provided by: GlobalWafers Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
16:35:30
Subject
GWC holds FY2021 English Earnings Call
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:17:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
Dial-in details:
Taiwan +886 221621853 or 0809090713 (toll free)
Hong Kong +852 30186850
Singapore +65 64089905
Note:Direct event passcode and registrant ID will be available
upon registration
Registration link:
https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=P6YC9D83J
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
GWC holds FY2021 English Earnings Call
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please register prior to the earning call
