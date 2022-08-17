GlobalWafers : On behalf of subsidiary GlobalSemiconductor Inc., to conduct supplemental announcement on the resolution of capital increase via earnings to subsidiary SST
08/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Provided by: GlobalWafers Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Time of announcement
15:46:13
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary GlobalSemiconductor Inc.,
to conduct supplemental announcement on the resolution
of capital increase via earnings to subsidiary SST
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares,
the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
e.g., dividend yield, etc.):
Common shares of subsidiary Kunshan Sino Silicon Technology
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/26
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Total transaction amount USD 12,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company
(if the trading counterparty is a natural person and
furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name
of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):
Trading counterparty：Kunshan Sino Silicon Technology
Relationship to the Company：Subsidiary
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
the related party as trading counterparty and the
identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous
date and monetary value of transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
five years has been an related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors'
rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed
creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related
party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's
rights, currently being disposed of, over such related
party:N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and
explained):N/A
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
This is capital increase via earnings, no actual payment
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
decided, the reference basis for the decision on price,
and the decision-making unit:
The manner the current transaction:capital increase via earnings
The decision-making department: Kunshan Sino Silicon Technology
shareholder meeting
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities
acquired or disposed of:N/A
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current
transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage,
and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges),
as of the present moment:
Monetary value: USD 47,000,000
(including USD 12,000,000 cpital increase via earnings in this case)
Shareholding percentage: 100%
Restriction of rights: None
13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current
transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity
of the parent company on the latest financial statements,
and the operating capital on the latest financial statements,
as of the present moment:
Ratio to the total assets:2%
Ratio to shareholder's equity：6%
Operating capital: NTD 38,179,360,430
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Long-term investment of subsidiary equity
16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current
transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:Yes
18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:2022/05/26
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness
regarding the current transaction:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the CPA:N/A
23.License no.of the CPA:N/A
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
