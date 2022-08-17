Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6488   TW0006488000

GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.

(6488)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-15
509.00 TWD   +2.83%
08/04UBS Adjusts Globalwafers' Price Target to NT$465 From NT$510, Keeps at Neutral
MT
08/03GlobalWafers' Net Profit Slumps 33% in H1
MT
08/03GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalWafers : On behalf of subsidiary GlobalSemiconductor Inc., to conduct supplemental announcement on the resolution of capital increase via earnings to subsidiary SST

08/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: GlobalWafers Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 15:46:13
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary GlobalSemiconductor Inc.,
to conduct supplemental announcement on the resolution
of capital increase via earnings to subsidiary SST
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares,
  the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated,
  e.g., dividend yield, etc.):
Common shares of subsidiary Kunshan Sino Silicon Technology
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/26
3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Total transaction amount USD 12,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company
  (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and
  furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name
  of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed):
Trading counterparty：Kunshan Sino Silicon Technology
Relationship to the Company：Subsidiary
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
  announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing
  the related party as trading counterparty and the
  identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
  the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous
  date and monetary value of transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
  five years has been an related party of the Company, the
  announcement shall also include the date and price of
  acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
  relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors'
  rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed
  creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related
  party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
  related party and the book amount of the creditor's
  rights, currently being disposed of, over such related
  party:N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in
  cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally
  deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and
  explained):N/A
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
  and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
  and other important terms and conditions:
This is capital increase via earnings, no actual payment
10.The manner in which the current transaction was
   decided, the reference basis for the decision on price,
   and the decision-making unit:
The manner the current transaction:capital increase via earnings
The decision-making department: Kunshan Sino Silicon Technology
shareholder meeting
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities
   acquired or disposed of:N/A
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current
   transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage,
   and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges),
   as of the present moment:
Monetary value: USD 47,000,000
(including USD 12,000,000 cpital increase via earnings in this case)
Shareholding percentage: 100%
Restriction of rights: None
13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current
   transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity
   of the parent company on the latest financial statements,
   and the operating capital on the latest financial statements,
   as of the present moment:
Ratio to the total assets:2%
Ratio to shareholder's equity：6%
Operating capital: NTD 38,179,360,430
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Long-term investment of subsidiary equity
16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current
   transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
   is a related party:Yes
18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:2022/05/26
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
   the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness
   regarding the current transaction:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the CPA:N/A
23.License no.of the CPA:N/A
24.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Globalwafers Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
