TAIPEI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd said on Sunday that funds for a failed 4.35-billion-euro ($4.98 billion) takeover of German chip supplier Siltronic would go into capacity expansion instead.

GlobalWafers said in a statement it expected total capital expenditure to reach T$100 billion ($3.60 billion) between 2022 and 24, including "substantial greenfield investments". ($1 = 0.8736 euros) ($1 = 27.7990 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)