GlobalWafers says funds for failed Siltronic take over to go into capacity expansion

02/06/2022 | 02:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: A scientist presents a silicon wafer during a media presentation in one of the low particle pollution nanofabrication clean rooms of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd said on Sunday that funds for a failed 4.35-billion-euro ($4.98 billion) takeover of German chip supplier Siltronic would go into capacity expansion instead.

GlobalWafers said in a statement it expected total capital expenditure to reach T$100 billion ($3.6 billion) between 2022 and 2024, including "substantial greenfield investments".

"While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing we have pursued a dual-track strategy from the very beginning of the tender offer," said CEO Doris Hsu. "I am very excited that we can consider now a broad range of options to advance technology development and enhance our capacities."

The expansion plan includes investments in Asia, Europe and the United States, the company said, without giving details.

The new production lines are expected to ramp up in the second half of next year, and be expanded quarterly, it said.

The failed acquisition comes as a global shortage of semiconductors has laid bare Europe's dependence on Asian suppliers, which has triggered recent efforts to boost production across the continent.

Germany's Economy Ministry said it was not possible to complete all the steps of the investment review, in particular a review of an antitrust approval granted by China only last month.

On Jan. 21, China's market regulator said it would give conditional approval for the acquisition.

Hsu told reporters the deal lapsed because China's decision had come too late for Germany to consider.

The deal would have created the second-largest maker of 300-millimetre wafers, behind Japan's Shin-Etsu, as the semiconductor industry consolidates.

Germany has become wary of changes to its high-tech supply network after carmakers, one of its major sectors, were hit by the global chip shortage.

A recent takeover of a European semiconductor company by an Asian buyer that did go through was the purchase of Dialog Semiconductor by Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp.

GlobalWafers secured a majority stake in Siltronic last year and initially hoped to have the transaction wrapped up in late 2021.

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

($1 = 27.7990 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR 0.00% 67.42 End-of-day quote.50.86%
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD. 0.26% 771 End-of-day quote.-13.18%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.00% 727.529 Real-time Quote.-1.98%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION 0.08% 1292 Delayed Quote.-9.21%
SILTRONIC AG -4.72% 110.1 Delayed Quote.-22.16%
SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 0.00% 11.35 Delayed Quote.7.99%
Financials
Sales 2021 61 588 M 2 212 M 2 212 M
Net income 2021 13 275 M 477 M 477 M
Net cash 2021 8 811 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 336 B 12 052 M 12 052 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 771,00 TWD
Average target price 946,43 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsiu Lan Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark England President
Ming Hui Chien CFO & Deputy Spokesperson
Wen-Ching Hsu Vice President-Research & Development
Chi Hsiung Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.-13.18%12 052
MEDIATEK INC.-9.66%61 429
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.92%22 157
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.67%20 463
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.43%19 724
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-14.42%13 251