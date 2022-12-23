Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWI   GG00B979FD04

GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GWI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:01 2022-12-23 am EST
4.260 EUR   +2.77%
06:16aGlobalworth Real Estate Gets Two New Credit Facilities Totaling EUR160 Million
DJ
06:12aGlobalworth Real enters facilities worth EUR160 million with Erste
AN
10/21TRADING UPDATES: Trackwise Designs wins deal; Cake Box names CFO
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globalworth Real Estate Gets Two New Credit Facilities Totaling EUR160 Million

12/23/2022 | 06:16am EST
By Kyle Morris


Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd. said Friday that it has agreed two new credit facilities totaling 160 million euros ($169.6 million) with Erste Group.

The first facility is a EUR50 million unsecured revolving credit facility with a three-year term and the second is a EUR110 million asset-secured financing of the logistics-light-industrial portfolio in Romania with a 10-year term.

Shares in Globalworth at 1048 GMT were up 9.79 pence, or 2.7%, at 374.82 pence.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 0615ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG 0.30% 29.93 Delayed Quote.-27.84%
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.77% 4.26 Delayed Quote.-29.51%
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 154 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2022 63,7 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 918 M 972 M 972 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 9,84%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 7,60 €
Spread / Average Target 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Dimitris Raptis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Bartyzal Chairman
Adrian Dãnoiu Chief Operating Officer
Alexandru Zahiu Head-Compliance
Mihai Zaharia Director-Investments & Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-29.51%972
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-40.74%10 699
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-10.00%7 750
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-11.49%6 050
DEXUS-27.25%5 804
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-41.15%4 571