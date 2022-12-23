Globalworth Real Estate Gets Two New Credit Facilities Totaling EUR160 Million

By Kyle Morris

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd. said Friday that it has agreed two new credit facilities totaling 160 million euros ($169.6 million) with Erste Group.

The first facility is a EUR50 million unsecured revolving credit facility with a three-year term and the second is a EUR110 million asset-secured financing of the logistics-light-industrial portfolio in Romania with a 10-year term.

Shares in Globalworth at 1048 GMT were up 9.79 pence, or 2.7%, at 374.82 pence.

