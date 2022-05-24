Globalworth Real Estate Investments : Green Bond Report 2021

1. Introduction

Globalworth is pleased to present its second Green Bond Report ("GBR") following the inaugural green bond report published on 20th July 2021.

This Green Bond Report is being published in relation to the €400.0 million Green Bond issued by Globalworth on 29th July 2020. To date, this is the sole green bond issued by the Group, is part of our Euro Medium Term Notes Programme (EMTN), and has a 6-year term from the debt capital markets maturing on 29 July 2026, in a transaction which was more than 2x oversubscribed by existing and new bond investors.

The purpose of this inaugural Green Bond is to finance or refinance Eligible Green Projects, as they are defined in the Group's green bond framework.

As at 31 December 2021, the 100% of the Green Bond net proceeds have been fully allocated to green properties, as detailed on page 8.

2. Green Bond Framework - Snapshot

Our Green Bond Framework aligns with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2018, issued by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

1. Use of Proceeds • Investment in green buildings • Investment in improving energy efficiency 2. Project Evaluation / • Globalworth's Green Bond Committee Selection • Projects evaluated and net proceeds are allocated based on the

criteria listed in the Use of Proceeds

‒ For a project to be eligible to be considered for green financing, it needs to be initially approved through the general evaluation of projects used by Globalworth which includes the financial viability of the project, in conjunction with the environmental and social risks, and compliance with all applicable local regulations