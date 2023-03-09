Globalworth Real Estate Investments : Scrip Mandate Form

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are advised to consult your appropriate independent professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom, or from another appropriately authorised independent professional adviser if you are in a territory outside the United Kingdom. The right to elect for Scrip Dividend Shares under the terms of this offer is strictly non-transferrable.
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS
LIMITED
(Incorporated in Guernsey with company number 56250)
SCRIP DIVIDEND MANDATE FORM
If you wish to elect to receive the Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of all or part of your holding of shares in Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited, please sign and return this form to Link Group, Corporate Actions, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL.
Your Scrip Dividend Mandate Form must be received by Link Group no later than 5.00 p.m. on 31 March 2023.
If you are not a Qualifying Shareholder or if you wish to receive your entitlement to the Proposed Dividend in full in cash or you hold your Shares in uncertificated form (in CREST), you should NOT complete or return this Scrip Dividend Mandate Form. Forms received in respect of an uncertificated account will not be accepted and will be rejected.
Details of the Scrip Dividend Alternative are set out in the circular published by Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited on 9 March 2023, which is available at www.globalworth.com/investor- relations/corporate-documents/and from Link Group. Defined terms used in this Scrip Dividend Mandate Form have the same meaning as those set out in the Appendix of the circular.
Please tick () this box if you wish to elect to receive the Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of your FULL shareholding as at the record date of 17 March 2023
If you wish to elect to receive the Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of PART of your shareholding as at the record date of 17 March 2023, please specify in this box the number of Shares in respect of which you wish to elect to receive the Scrip Dividend Alternative
To the Directors of Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited:
I/we the undersigned, being the registered holder(s) of ordinary shares in the Company, confirm that I/we have read and understood the terms and conditions of the Scrip Dividend Alternative. I/We hereby elect to receive an allotment of Scrip Dividend Shares instead of cash, in respect of the Proposed Dividend, for my/our nominated entitlement shown above, subject to and in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company and the terms and conditions of the Scrip Dividend Alternative.
By signing this mandate form I/we confirm that I/we am/are not prohibited from receiving or electing to receive the Scrip Dividend Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Scrip Dividend Alternative and the regulatory and legal requirements of any applicable overseas jurisdiction.
I/We authorise you to send to me/us by post, at my/our own risk, a share certificate in respect of any Scrip Dividend Shares issued to me/us under the Scrip Dividend Alternative.
Name in BLOCK CAPITALS:
Holder 1*:
___________________________________________ Signature:________________________________________
Name(s) in BLOCK CAPITALS:
Joint holder(s):
___________________________________________ Signature:________________________________________
___________________________________________ Signature:________________________________________
___________________________________________ Signature:________________________________________
___________________________________________ Signature:________________________________________
Shareholder reference (IVC) or account number (shown on share certificate):
________________________________________________
Date:______________________________________________________
Daytime telephone number:___________________________________ Email address:____________________________________
-
If you hold your Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited ordinary shares jointly with others then you must arrange for all joint holders to sign this mandate form. In the case of a corporation, this mandate form should be executed under the common seal or be signed by a duly authorised official whose capacity must be stated.