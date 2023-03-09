Globalworth Real Estate Investments : Scrip Mandate Form

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are advised to consult your appropriate independent professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom, or from another appropriately authorised independent professional adviser if you are in a territory outside the United Kingdom. The right to elect for Scrip Dividend Shares under the terms of this offer is strictly non-transferrable.

GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

LIMITED

(Incorporated in Guernsey with company number 56250)

SCRIP DIVIDEND MANDATE FORM

If you wish to elect to receive the Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of all or part of your holding of shares in Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited, please sign and return this form to Link Group, Corporate Actions, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL.

Your Scrip Dividend Mandate Form must be received by Link Group no later than 5.00 p.m. on 31 March 2023.

If you are not a Qualifying Shareholder or if you wish to receive your entitlement to the Proposed Dividend in full in cash or you hold your Shares in uncertificated form (in CREST), you should NOT complete or return this Scrip Dividend Mandate Form. Forms received in respect of an uncertificated account will not be accepted and will be rejected.

Details of the Scrip Dividend Alternative are set out in the circular published by Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited on 9 March 2023, which is available at www.globalworth.com/investor- relations/corporate-documents/and from Link Group. Defined terms used in this Scrip Dividend Mandate Form have the same meaning as those set out in the Appendix of the circular.