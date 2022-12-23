Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWI   GG00B979FD04

GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GWI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:01 2022-12-23 am EST
4.260 EUR   +2.77%
06:16aGlobalworth Real Estate Gets Two New Credit Facilities Totaling EUR160 Million
DJ
06:12aGlobalworth Real enters facilities worth EUR160 million with Erste
AN
10/21TRADING UPDATES: Trackwise Designs wins deal; Cake Box names CFO
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globalworth Real enters facilities worth EUR160 million with Erste

12/23/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd on Friday said it entered two facilities for a total of EUR160 million with Austrian financial services provider Erste Group Bank AG.

Globalworth is an investor in real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, with particular focus on Poland and Romania.

One facility is a EUR50 million unsecured revolving credit facility with a three-year term "which has been structured to generally align with the terms of company's existing Euro medium term note programme and its existing syndicated EUR215 million RCF."

The other facility is a 10-year EUR110 million asset-secured financing of the Globalworth's logistics/ light-industrial portfolio in Romania.

Mihai Zaharia, head of Investments Romania & group capital markets director at Globalworth said: "Liquidity remains a key focus for us, so we are delighted to have obtained further flexible, committed capital on favourable terms, notwithstanding the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Also, in response and subject to market conditions, the group may consider certain capital market transactions, including repurchasing issued bonds or shares in the upcoming reporting periods."

Globalworth shares were 2.8% higher at EUR4.26 each in London on Friday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
06:16aGlobalworth Real Estate Gets Two New Credit Facilities Totaling EUR160 Million
DJ
06:12aGlobalworth Real enters facilities worth EUR160 million with Erste
AN
10/21TRADING UPDATES: Trackwise Designs wins deal; Cake Box names CFO
AN
10/21Globalworth Real Estate Investments Appoints New CEO
MT
10/21Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
10/21Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited Announces CEO Succession
CI
10/13Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited and Global Vision Property Management Srl a..
CI
09/20Globalworth Real Estate More than Doubles First-Half Profit
MT
08/31Globalworth Real Estate Investments H1 Profit Soars on Fair Value Gain on Investment Pr..
MT
08/31Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Six Month..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 154 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2022 63,7 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 918 M 972 M 972 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 9,84%
Chart GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 7,60 €
Spread / Average Target 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Dimitris Raptis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Bartyzal Chairman
Adrian Dãnoiu Chief Operating Officer
Alexandru Zahiu Head-Compliance
Mihai Zaharia Director-Investments & Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-29.51%972
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-40.74%10 699
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-10.00%7 750
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-11.49%6 050
DEXUS-27.25%5 804
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-41.15%4 571