Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWI   GG00B979FD04

GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(GWI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:19:44 2023-06-21 am EDT
3.000 EUR   +1.69%
09:56aGlobalworth to buy up to EUR100 million of outstanding notes
AN
06/20Globalworth Real Estate Launches Tender Offer to Buyback EUR100 Million of 2025, 2026 Notes
MT
06/20Tender Offer Launch Announcement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globalworth to buy up to EUR100 million of outstanding notes

06/21/2023 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd - investor in real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, with particular focus on Poland and Romania - Proposes to purchase up to EUR100.0 million from both of its tender offers for EUR550.0 million 3.00% notes due in 2025, and EUR400.0 million 2.95% notes due in 2026.

Current stock price: EUR2.90, down 1.7% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 46%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
09:56aGlobalworth to buy up to EUR100 million of outstanding notes
AN
06/20Globalworth Real Estate Launches Tender Offer to Buyback EUR100 Million of 2025, 2026 N..
MT
06/20Tender Offer Launch Announcement
AQ
06/20Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offers for ..
CI
03/31Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited commences an Equity Buyback for 33,216,186 ..
CI
03/24Globalworth Real Estate Investments : Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements ..
PU
03/24Earnings Flash (GWI.L) GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INV Posts FY22 Revenue EUR239.3M
MT
03/24Earnings Flash (GWI.L) GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INV Reports FY22 Loss EUR-0.08
MT
03/09Globalworth Real Estate Investments : Scrip Mandate Form
PU
03/09Globalworth Real Estate Investments : Script Circular
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2022 -17,0 M -18,5 M -18,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 310 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 -51,9x
Yield 2022 6,99%
Capitalization 696 M 759 M 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 9,25%
Chart GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,95 €
Average target price 7,60 €
Spread / Average Target 158%
Managers and Directors
Dennis Selinas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stamatis Sapkas Group Chief Financial Officer
Martin Bartyzal Chairman
Adrian Dãnoiu Chief Operating Officer
Alexandru Zahiu Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-28.92%759
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-19.93%8 486
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-4.76%6 738
DEXUS4.52%5 895
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.93%5 405
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-21.77%3 543
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer