Globalworth to buy up to EUR100 million of outstanding notes

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd - investor in real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, with particular focus on Poland and Romania - Proposes to purchase up to EUR100.0 million from both of its tender offers for EUR550.0 million 3.00% notes due in 2025, and EUR400.0 million 2.95% notes due in 2026.

Current stock price: EUR2.90, down 1.7% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 46%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

