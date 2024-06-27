Globant's more than 10 years of investment in AI are now reflected in an innovative suite of AI Agents and products to empower teams and boost results

These new AI Agents will be augmented by humans and will impact the full SDLC, including backend prototyping, application design, testing, and more, to enhance efficiency by solving tasks autonomously

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced the integration of its proprietary AI Agents to the software development life cycle (SDLC) to enhance its core development capabilities. Supervised by humans, these AI Agents are designed to enhance Globant's solutions and keep supporting various industries in accelerating their AI adoption.

Combined with Globant X's already existing AI products such as Augoor , MagnifAI , Navigate , GeneXus Next , and GeneXus Enterprise AI , the new AI Agents co-create more efficient development cycles by autonomously performing tasks. Globant's teams will leverage new AI Agents throughout the full cycle with the following initial set of Agents:

- Product Definition AI Agent: Takes multiple inputs to break down the user stories that the development team needs to build a product

- Backend Prototyping AI Agent: Enables users, regardless of their technical knowledge, to create the backend of a business application in record time

- Application Design AI Agent: Brings your vision to life from a simple text input, accelerating the design process and simplifying teamwork

- Code Tester AI Agent: Helps companies deliver high-quality software, faster, by developing comprehensive test plans and executing those tests

- Code Fixer AI Agent: Fixes issues based on contextual understanding of the existing codebase and the reported bug

"Until today, the power of AI productivity lay largely in the hands of individuals. Globant is bringing a breakthrough shift in the symbiotic relation between AI and humans by introducing a set of sophisticated AI Agents. Augmented and supervised by humans, these AI Agents will streamline operations, bring efficiencies, and grant scalability at a corporate level. The potential productivity gain of AI Agents rivals the breakthrough of Henry Ford's assembly line, which made manufacturing more efficient and scalable," said Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant.

As an industry pioneer, Globant has incorporated artificial intelligence throughout its organization since 2013 to create best-in-class solutions that deliver real value to clients. From the initial launch of the Data and AI Studio to the creation of these AI Agents, Globant remains at the forefront of innovation. Almost 100% of Globant's pods are AI-certified, ensuring that all teams can apply the power of AI to every one of their projects.

"We are transforming our approach to product development by utilizing advanced AI to bring out the best of both worlds: technology and humanity," saidDiego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Enhancing human and AI collaboration is poised to revolutionize business operations, leading to unprecedented productivity and growth to many industries. Globant's AI Agents combined with our suite of AI platforms provide a clear advantage to help organizations benefit from these gains."

Globant harnesses disruptive tech to put businesses at the forefront. To learn more about Globant's AI and digital transformation journey, solutions, and milestones, click here .

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 28,900 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford .

. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

