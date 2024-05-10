UNITED STATES

Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting Results

Globant S.A. (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2024. The Company's shareholders approved and adopted all matters submitted to them, which are described in the convening notice attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 9, 2024.

The information contained in this report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statements on Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-201602, 333-211835, 333-232022, 333-255113 and 333-266204), to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

