Globant shares jumped after the company logged strong results in the second quarter and provided optimistic guidance for the back half of the year.

The stock is up 11% at $180.66 in early trading. Shares are up year-to-date but still down 21% over the past 12 months.

The Buenos Aires-based information technology provider said it expects revenue to grow about 19% to at least $545 million in the third quarter, higher than analyst forecasts for $533.9 million, according to FactSet.

For the full year, Globant is targeting adjusted earnings of $5.72 a share on $2.09 billion in revenue, above previous analyst projections for adjusted earnings of $5.71 a share on $2.07 billion in revenue.

The guidance came after Globant posted second-quarter earnings of $36.9 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with $37.2 million, or 87 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings, which strip out one-time items, were $1.36 a share, a penny above the consensus of analysts polled by FactSet.

Quarterly revenue was up almost 16% at $497.5 million, about $1 million above the market consensus.

