    GLOB   LU0974299876

GLOBANT S.A.

(GLOB)
03/30 12:57:52 pm EDT
250.64 USD   -8.99%
Globant Says 'Limited Section' of Code Repository Breached; Shares Fall on Resumption of Trading
MT
Globant official update
PR
Globant says its code repository was breached
RE
Globant official update

03/30/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We have recently detected that a limited section of our company's code repository has been subject to unauthorized access. We have activated our security protocols and are conducting an exhaustive investigation.

Globant new logo

According to our current analysis, the information that was accessed was limited to certain source code and project-related documentation for a very limited number of clients. To date, we have not found any evidence that other areas of our infrastructure systems or those of our clients were affected.

We are taking strict measures to prevent further incidents.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please contact pr@globant.com or visit www.globant.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-official-update-301514040.html

SOURCE Globant


© PRNewswire 2022
