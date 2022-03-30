Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Globant S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GLOB   LU0974299876

GLOBANT S.A.

(GLOB)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/30 12:57:57 pm EDT
250.56 USD   -9.02%
Globant Says 'Limited Section' of Code Repository Breached; Shares Fall on Resumption of Trading
MT
Globant official update
PR
Globant says its code repository was breached
RE
Globant says its code repository was breached

03/30/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
March 30 (Reuters) - Globant SA said on Wednesday in a filing https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/apps/AdvFilings/#/view/66829895/pdf/docId that a limited section of its code repository was accessed without authorization.

A code repository is a web hosting facility where software developers, and programmers store source code for software.

The company said it has activated its security protocols and is conducting an investigation. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 768 M - -
Net income 2022 161 M - -
Net cash 2022 421 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 505 M 11 505 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 23 526
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart GLOBANT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Globant S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBANT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 275,40 $
Average target price 348,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Migoya Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Juan Ignacio Urthiague Chief Financial Officer
Gustavo Barreiro Executive Vice President-Delivery
Diego Tartara Chief Technology Officer
Nicolás Ávila Chief Technology Officer-North America
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBANT S.A.-12.32%11 505
ACCENTURE PLC-17.82%215 793
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.88%179 271
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.29%118 655
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.09%104 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.52%94 489