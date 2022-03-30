Globant says its code repository was breached

March 30 (Reuters) - Globant SA said on Wednesday in a filing https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/apps/AdvFilings/#/view/66829895/pdf/docId that a limited section of its code repository was accessed without authorization.

A code repository is a web hosting facility where software developers, and programmers store source code for software.

The company said it has activated its security protocols and is conducting an investigation. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)