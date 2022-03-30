Globant says its code repository was breached

March 30 (Reuters) - Globant SA said on Wednesday in a filing https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/apps/AdvFilings/#/view/66829895/pdf/docId
that a limited section of its code repository was accessed without
authorization.
A code repository is a web hosting facility where software developers, and
programmers store source code for software.
The company said it has activated its security protocols and is conducting
an investigation.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)