Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Globant S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLOB   LU0974299876

GLOBANT S.A.

(GLOB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:01 pm EDT
171.92 USD   +2.66%
04:31pGlobant to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19th
PR
05/03Andrea Mayumi Petroni Merhy Joins Globant's Board of Directors
PR
05/03Globant Appoints Andrea Mayumi Petroni Merhy to its Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Globant to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19th

05/12/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUXEMBOURG, May 12th, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2022 on Thursday May 19th, 2022 after the close of regular market hours.

Globant new logo

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:  
https://more.globant.com/F1Q22EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:  
investors@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
pr@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-19th-301546121.html

SOURCE Globant


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GLOBANT S.A.
04:31pGlobant to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19th
PR
05/03Andrea Mayumi Petroni Merhy Joins Globant's Board of Directors
PR
05/03Globant Appoints Andrea Mayumi Petroni Merhy to its Board of Directors
CI
05/02AgileThought Appoints Amit Singh as Finance Chief
MT
04/20Globant Acquires Low-code Platform GeneXus to Foster Business Reinvention and Expand it..
AQ
04/20Globant to Acquire Low-Code Platform Developer GeneXus for Undisclosed Sum
MT
04/20Globant S.A. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARTech Consultores S.R.L.
CI
04/14Globant Launches Digital Performance Studio | Globant News
AQ
04/13Globant Launches Digital Performance Studio to Deliver Lasting Improvement in Organizat..
PR
04/05We welcome new partners of Its BeKind Tech Fund | Globant News
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBANT S.A.
More recommendations