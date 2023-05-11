Advanced search
    GLOB   LU0974299876

GLOBANT S.A.

(GLOB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
138.37 USD   +0.21%
04:16pGlobant to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 18th
PR
09:15aGlobant Create : the new Studio that Helps Brands Leverage the Best of AI and Tech into Creativity and Marketing
PR
08:01aBregal Sagemount and FTV Capital Announce Strategic Growth Investment in Neptune Flood Incorporated
PR
Globant to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 18th

05/11/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
LUXEMBOURG, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023 on Thursday May 18th, 2023 after the close of regular market hours.

Globant new logo

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F1Q23EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.
We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries in 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
investors@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230 

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
pr@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-18th-301822565.html

SOURCE Globant


© PRNewswire 2023
