LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2023 on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder; Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO; Patricia Pomies, Globant's COO; and Diego Tártara, Globant's CTO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F4Q23EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE: GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 27,500 employees and are present in 30 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Arturo Langa, Globant

investors@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

pr@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-february-15th-302057806.html

SOURCE Globant