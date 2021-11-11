Log in
Globant to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 18th

11/11/2021 | 04:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2021 on Thursday November 18th, 2021 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F3Q21EarningsCall

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Amit Singh, Globant
investors@globant.com 
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
pr@globant.com 
+1 (877) 215-5230

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-november-18th-301422373.html

SOURCE Globant


© PRNewswire 2021
