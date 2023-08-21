By Josh Beckerman

Shares of Selina Hospitality were up 16% after it announced a corporate brand partnership with information-technology company Globant.

Selina shares were recently at 50 cents, but are down about 82% for the year.

Globant employees would receive discounts for accommodations, tours and on-site restaurants and access to recreational activities, wellness areas and events.

Selina focuses on Millennial and Gen Z travelers, providing "luxury suites to hammocks under the stars and everything in between." It debuted on Nasdaq in October 2022 after a blank-check company merger.

