GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

07/21/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
MCKINNEY, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Second Quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. At that time a copy of the Company's Q2 - 2022 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm Eastern (11:00 am Central).

Second Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, July 28, 2022
12:00 p.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under
Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number: 

1-323-701-0223

 (Pass Code: 114714)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301591249.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
