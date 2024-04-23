MCKINNEY, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the live audio webcast of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

To register online to attend the meeting:

Go to: register.proxypush.com/gl. Registered and beneficial shareholders - Enter the control number found in the upper right-hand corner of your proxy card. Guests may register to attend and listen to the meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email and another email approximately one hour prior to the start of the meeting with a unique link to access the virtual meeting.

The Company's Annual Meeting will be conducted in accordance with its Shareholders' Rights Policy and Robert's Rules of Order.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

Website: https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com

