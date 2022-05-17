Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Globe Life Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GL   US37959E1029

GLOBE LIFE INC.

(GL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:02 pm EDT
98.28 USD   +2.09%
05:34pGlobe Life Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.2075 a Share, Payable Aug. 1 to Shareholders as of July 5
MT
05:31pGlobe life inc. declares dividend
PR
05/04Globe Life Inc. Announces Retirement of Charles E. Adair from Board of Director
CI
GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

05/17/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
MCKINNEY, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 5, 2022. The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2022.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-declares-dividend-301549635.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
