    GL   US37959E1029

GLOBE LIFE INC.

(GL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
99.80 USD   +2.38%
Globe life inc. declares dividend
PR
08/22INSIDER SELL : Globe Life
MT
08/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Globe Life to $110 From $109, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

09/07/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2075 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on October 7, 2022. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2022.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-declares-dividend-301619708.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.


