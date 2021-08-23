Log in
    GL   US37959E1029

GLOBE LIFE INC.

(GL)
  Report
Globe Life : August 23, 2021 - Globe Life Inc. Declares Dividend

08/23/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
August 23, 2021

McKinney, Texas

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1975 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on October 4, 2021. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2021.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for 'middle income' Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies.

For additional information contact: Mike Majors
Executive Vice President - Administration and Investor Relations
Phone: 972/569-3627
FAX: 972/569-3282
Investors@globe.life
Website: https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com

Disclaimer

Globe Life Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
