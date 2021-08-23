Globe Life : August 23, 2021 - Globe Life Inc. Declares Dividend

August 23, 2021
McKinney, Texas
Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1975 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on October 4, 2021. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2021.
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for 'middle income' Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies.
