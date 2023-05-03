Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Globe Life Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GL   US37959E1029

GLOBE LIFE INC.

(GL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
106.22 USD   -1.16%
05:34pGlobe Life Q1 Net Operating Income, Revenue Rise; 2023 Profit Outlook Updated
MT
05:25pGlobe Life : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:21pGlobe Life : Bond Exposures Greater than $80 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globe Life : Bond Exposures Greater than $80 Million

05/03/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
GLOBE LIFE INC.

Bond Exposures-Greater than $80 million

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2023

Amortized Cost, net

Corporate

Government

Asset-

Parent Company

Municipals

Backed

Total

Fair Value

Bonds

& GSE(1)

Securities

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

$

236,061

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

236,061

$

239,064

Fannie Mae

-

134,559

-

64

134,623

127,035

Duke Energy Corp

130,791

-

-

-

130,791

138,911

Tenn Valley Authority

-

122,504

-

-

122,504

108,495

Nutrien Ltd

113,728

-

-

-

113,728

102,361

Enbridge Inc

111,115

-

-

-

111,115

110,743

Energy Transfer LP

110,799

-

-

-

110,799

107,278

CVS Health Corp

110,383

-

-

-

110,383

110,843

The Southern Co

109,870

-

-

-

109,870

107,970

Exelon Corp

104,160

-

-

-

104,160

114,834

Canada Fortis Inc

101,717

-

-

-

101,717

99,182

KKR Reign I LLC

101,550

-

-

-

101,550

82,875

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv

98,466

-

-

-

98,466

94,361

General Electric Co

98,203

-

-

-

98,203

109,307

Johnson Controls International

95,514

-

-

-

95,514

83,222

Verizon Communications Inc

94,214

-

-

-

94,214

88,205

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co

93,886

-

-

-

93,886

81,076

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance

93,154

-

-

-

93,154

77,814

Prudential Financial Inc

91,994

-

-

-

91,994

84,403

Freddie Mac

-

89,563

-

-

89,563

85,412

Metlife Inc

87,187

-

-

-

87,187

86,030

CSX Corp

86,170

-

-

-

86,170

87,833

Charter Communications Inc

84,464

-

-

-

84,464

72,311

Dow Inc

84,354

-

-

-

84,354

80,797

Wells Fargo & Co

83,336

-

-

-

83,336

83,045

National Grid Plc

83,217

-

-

-

83,217

76,102

National Life Holding Co

82,774

-

-

-

82,774

83,333

Glencore Plc

81,685

-

-

-

81,685

86,081

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

81,246

-

-

-

81,246

85,185

Grupo Bimbo Sab De Cv

80,940

-

-

-

80,940

72,067

The Williams Cos Inc

80,918

-

-

-

80,918

79,902

-

Total

$

2,811,895

$

346,626

$

-

$

64

$

3,158,584

$

3,046,075

(1) Government-Sponsored Enterprise

Disclaimer

Globe Life Inc. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 21:17:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 528 M - -
Net income 2023 981 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 10 373 M 10 373 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 543
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart GLOBE LIFE INC.
Duration : Period :
Globe Life Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBE LIFE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 106,22 $
Average target price 127,70 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank M. Svoboda Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
James Matthew Darden Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Peter Kalmbach Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher k. Tyler Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
Joel P. Scarborough Senior Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBE LIFE INC.-9.57%10 522
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY7.65%133 944
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED10.45%131 540
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.56%126 113
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.27.28%39 203
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.76%28 451
