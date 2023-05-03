|
Globe Life : Bond Exposures Greater than $80 Million
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Bond Exposures-Greater than $80 million
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
March 31, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortized Cost, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Government
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parent Company
|
|
|
Municipals
|
|
Backed
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Fair Value
|
|
Bonds
|
|
|
& GSE(1)
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|
|
$
|
236,061
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
236,061
|
|
$
|
239,064
|
Fannie Mae
|
|
-
|
|
|
134,559
|
|
|
-
|
|
64
|
|
|
134,623
|
|
|
127,035
|
Duke Energy Corp
|
|
130,791
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
130,791
|
|
|
138,911
|
Tenn Valley Authority
|
|
-
|
|
|
122,504
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
122,504
|
|
|
108,495
|
Nutrien Ltd
|
|
113,728
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
113,728
|
|
|
102,361
|
Enbridge Inc
|
|
111,115
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
111,115
|
|
|
110,743
|
Energy Transfer LP
|
|
110,799
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
110,799
|
|
|
107,278
|
CVS Health Corp
|
|
110,383
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
110,383
|
|
|
110,843
|
The Southern Co
|
|
109,870
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
109,870
|
|
|
107,970
|
Exelon Corp
|
|
104,160
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
104,160
|
|
|
114,834
|
Canada Fortis Inc
|
|
101,717
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
101,717
|
|
|
99,182
|
KKR Reign I LLC
|
|
101,550
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
101,550
|
|
|
82,875
|
Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv
|
|
98,466
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
98,466
|
|
|
94,361
|
General Electric Co
|
|
98,203
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
98,203
|
|
|
109,307
|
Johnson Controls International
|
|
95,514
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
95,514
|
|
|
83,222
|
Verizon Communications Inc
|
|
94,214
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
94,214
|
|
|
88,205
|
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co
|
|
93,886
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
93,886
|
|
|
81,076
|
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance
|
|
93,154
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
93,154
|
|
|
77,814
|
Prudential Financial Inc
|
|
91,994
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
91,994
|
|
|
84,403
|
Freddie Mac
|
|
-
|
|
|
89,563
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
89,563
|
|
|
85,412
|
Metlife Inc
|
|
87,187
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
87,187
|
|
|
86,030
|
CSX Corp
|
|
86,170
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
86,170
|
|
|
87,833
|
Charter Communications Inc
|
|
84,464
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
84,464
|
|
|
72,311
|
Dow Inc
|
|
84,354
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
84,354
|
|
|
80,797
|
Wells Fargo & Co
|
|
83,336
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
83,336
|
|
|
83,045
|
National Grid Plc
|
|
83,217
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
83,217
|
|
|
76,102
|
National Life Holding Co
|
|
82,774
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
82,774
|
|
|
83,333
|
Glencore Plc
|
|
81,685
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
81,685
|
|
|
86,081
|
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
|
|
81,246
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
81,246
|
|
|
85,185
|
Grupo Bimbo Sab De Cv
|
|
80,940
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
80,940
|
|
|
72,067
|
The Williams Cos Inc
|
|
80,918
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
80,918
|
|
|
79,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
2,811,895
|
$
|
346,626
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
64
|
$
|
3,158,584
|
$
|
3,046,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Government-Sponsored Enterprise
Disclaimer
Globe Life Inc. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 21:17:58 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
