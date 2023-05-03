|
Globe Life : Effects of AOCI
GLOBE LIFE INC.
Effect of AOCI on Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
03/31/2023
|
12/31/2022(1)
|
|
|
9/30/2022(1)
|
|
|
6/30/2022(1)
|
|
|
3/31/2022(1)
|
Effect on shareholders' equity
|
|
(2,961,093)
|
|
|
(2,790,313)
|
|
|
(2,960,710)
|
|
|
(3,228,025)
|
|
|
(3,827,006)
|
Shareholders' equity as reported for GAAP
|
|
3,846,291
|
|
|
3,949,577
|
|
|
3,609,969
|
|
|
3,220,303
|
|
|
2,544,275
|
Shareholders' equity without AOCI
|
$
|
6,807,384
|
$
|
6,739,890
|
$
|
6,570,679
|
$
|
6,448,328
|
$
|
6,371,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual shares outstanding
|
|
95,728
|
|
|
96,740
|
|
|
96,993
|
|
|
97,515
|
|
|
98,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share without AOCI
|
$
|
71.11
|
|
$
|
69.67
|
|
$
|
67.74
|
|
$
|
66.13
|
|
$
|
64.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP book value per share
|
$
|
40.18
|
$
|
40.83
|
$
|
37.22
|
$
|
33.02
|
$
|
25.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
|
96,780
|
|
|
98,615
|
|
|
97,875
|
|
|
98,245
|
|
|
99,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value / diluted share without AOCI
|
$
|
70.34
|
|
$
|
68.35
|
|
$
|
67.13
|
|
$
|
65.64
|
|
$
|
63.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP book value per diluted share
|
$
|
39.74
|
|
$
|
40.05
|
|
$
|
36.88
|
|
$
|
32.78
|
|
$
|
25.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
$
|
514,247
|
$
|
449,103
|
$
|
434,737
|
$
|
495,126
|
$
|
522,079
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,628,354
|
|
|
1,627,952
|
|
|
1,627,547
|
|
|
1,627,143
|
|
|
1,546,858
|
Total debt
|
|
2,142,601
|
|
|
2,077,055
|
|
|
2,062,284
|
|
|
2,122,269
|
|
|
2,068,937
|
Shareholders' equity without AOCI
|
|
6,807,384
|
|
|
6,739,890
|
|
|
6,570,679
|
|
|
6,448,328
|
|
|
6,371,281
|
Total capital
|
$
|
8,949,985
|
$
|
8,816,945
|
$
|
8,632,963
|
$
|
8,570,597
|
$
|
8,440,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt/equity ratio (excluding AOCI)
|
|
23.940%
|
|
|
23.558%
|
|
|
23.888%
|
|
|
24.762%
|
|
|
24.513%
|
Debt/equity-actual
|
|
35.776%
|
|
|
34.465%
|
|
|
36.357%
|
|
|
39.724%
|
|
|
44.848%
(1) The amounts presented for 2022 have been retrospectively restated due to the adoption of ASU 2018-12.
Disclaimer
Globe Life Inc. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 21:17:57 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
