Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Globe Life Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GL   US37959E1029

GLOBE LIFE INC.

(GL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
106.22 USD   -1.16%
05:34pGlobe Life Q1 Net Operating Income, Revenue Rise; 2023 Profit Outlook Updated
MT
05:25pGlobe Life : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:21pGlobe Life : Bond Exposures Greater than $80 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globe Life : Effects of AOCI

05/03/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLOBE LIFE INC.

Effect of AOCI on Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

03/31/2023

12/31/2022(1)

9/30/2022(1)

6/30/2022(1)

3/31/2022(1)

Effect on shareholders' equity

(2,961,093)

(2,790,313)

(2,960,710)

(3,228,025)

(3,827,006)

Shareholders' equity as reported for GAAP

3,846,291

3,949,577

3,609,969

3,220,303

2,544,275

Shareholders' equity without AOCI

$

6,807,384

$

6,739,890

$

6,570,679

$

6,448,328

$

6,371,281

Actual shares outstanding

95,728

96,740

96,993

97,515

98,875

Book value per share without AOCI

$

71.11

$

69.67

$

67.74

$

66.13

$

64.44

GAAP book value per share

$

40.18

$

40.83

$

37.22

$

33.02

$

25.73

Diluted shares outstanding

96,780

98,615

97,875

98,245

99,689

Book value / diluted share without AOCI

$

70.34

$

68.35

$

67.13

$

65.64

$

63.91

GAAP book value per diluted share

$

39.74

$

40.05

$

36.88

$

32.78

$

25.52

Short-term debt

$

514,247

$

449,103

$

434,737

$

495,126

$

522,079

Long-term debt

1,628,354

1,627,952

1,627,547

1,627,143

1,546,858

Total debt

2,142,601

2,077,055

2,062,284

2,122,269

2,068,937

Shareholders' equity without AOCI

6,807,384

6,739,890

6,570,679

6,448,328

6,371,281

Total capital

$

8,949,985

$

8,816,945

$

8,632,963

$

8,570,597

$

8,440,218

Debt/equity ratio (excluding AOCI)

23.940%

23.558%

23.888%

24.762%

24.513%

Debt/equity-actual

35.776%

34.465%

36.357%

39.724%

44.848%

(1) The amounts presented for 2022 have been retrospectively restated due to the adoption of ASU 2018-12.

Disclaimer

Globe Life Inc. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 21:17:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBE LIFE INC.
05:34pGlobe Life Q1 Net Operating Income, Revenue Rise; 2023 Profit Outlook Updated
MT
05:25pGlobe Life : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:21pGlobe Life : Bond Exposures Greater than $80 Million
PU
05:21pGlobe Life : Effects of AOCI
PU
05:21pGlobe Life : Interests on Reserves
PU
05:21pGlobe Life : Remeasurement Gain/Loss
PU
05:21pGlobe Life : Commercial Real Estate Exposure
PU
05:21pGlobe Life : Fixed Maturity Bank Exposure
PU
04:24pEarnings Flash (GL) GLOBE LIFE Reports Q1 EPS $2.53, vs. Street Est of $2.47
MT
04:17pEarnings Flash (GL) GLOBE LIFE Reports Q1 Revenue $1.32B, vs. Street Est of $1.36B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBE LIFE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 528 M - -
Net income 2023 981 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 10 373 M 10 373 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 543
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart GLOBE LIFE INC.
Duration : Period :
Globe Life Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBE LIFE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 106,22 $
Average target price 127,70 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank M. Svoboda Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
James Matthew Darden Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Peter Kalmbach Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher k. Tyler Executive VP & Chief Information Officer
Joel P. Scarborough Senior Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBE LIFE INC.-9.57%10 522
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY7.65%133 944
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED10.45%131 540
AIA GROUP LIMITED-1.56%126 113
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.27.28%39 203
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.76%28 451
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer