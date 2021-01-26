Log in
Globe Life : January 26, 2021 - Globe Life Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

01/26/2021 | 05:56pm EST
January 26, 2021

McKinney, Texas

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Fourth Quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. At that time a copy of the Company's Q4 - 2020 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Fourth Quarter Conference Call
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:

1-929-477-0577

(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for 'middle income' Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

For additional information contact: Mike Majors, Executive Vice President -
Administration and Investor Relations
Phone: 972/569-3627
Fax: 972/569-3282
investors@globe.life
Website: https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/

Disclaimer

Globe Life Inc. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 22:55:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
