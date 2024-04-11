(Reuters) - Shares of Globe Life fell 14% in morning trading on Thursday after Fuzzy Panda Research disclosed a short position in the company, alleging multiple instances of insurance fraud.

The short seller in a report said it had uncovered "extensive allegations of insurance fraud ignored by management despite being obvious and reported hundreds of times," including policies written for dead and fictitious people.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims in the report and Globe Life did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fuzzy Panda severely attacked the company's American Income Life division that accounted for nearly half of the total underwriting margins for the company last year. The segment sells policies to labor unions, credit unions and associations.

It alleged that third-party policy sellers known to have committed insurance fraud contributed over 60% of the division's new business, citing interviews with former executives and sales agents of AIL.

Earlier in April, Nate Koppikar of hedge fund Orso Partners said Globe Life's book value was "inflated" and it was an "attractive" potential target for short selling.

In response, the company had touted its sustainable earnings growth and said the articles Koppikar had referenced in his criticism of the company were inaccurate and misleading.

Short sellers sell borrowed shares and hope to buy them back at a lower price later, pocketing the difference.

Shares in Globe Life were down nearly 14% this year, as of previous close.

In the fourth quarter, Globe Life reported higher profit driven by stronger underwriting and better returns on investments.

Insurance underwriting income climbed to $3.43 on a per share basis in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.18 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)