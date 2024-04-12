Labaton Keller Sucharow, an award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) ("Globe Life"). Globe Life is a life insurance company that is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

On April 11, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report entitled “Globe Life (GL): Executives Disregarded Wide-Ranging ‘Insurance Fraud' While They Received Millions in Undisclosed Kick-Back Scheme.” Among other things, the report included allegations that brokers at Globe Life subsidiary American Income Life had engaged in widespread insurance fraud, citing a former vice president of sales at the subsidiary. It also included allegations that Globe Life and American Income Life executives made millions of dollars through the company referring new hires to a training program they covertly owned. On this news, Globe Life’s stock price fell $55.76 per share, or 53%, to close at $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024.

If you lost money on Globe Life stock (NYSE: GL) and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact Labaton Keller Sucharow's Shareholder Rights Team via ShareholderRights@labaton.com or calling (888) 543-3218.

