Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Globe Life Inc. (“Globe Life” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 11, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Globe Life is engaged in widespread insurance fraud including withdrawing funds from consumer bank accounts without approval, writing policies for dead and fictitious people, forging customer signatures and actuarial fraud.

On this news, Globe Life’s stock price fell $55.76, or 53.11%, to close at $49.17 per share on April 11, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Globe Life securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

