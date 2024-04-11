The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Globe Life Inc. (“Globe Life” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On April 11, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Globe Life is engaged in widespread insurance fraud including withdrawing funds from consumer bank accounts without approval, writing policies for dead and fictitious people, forging customer signatures and actuarial fraud.

On this news, Globe Life’s stock price fell as much as 62% during intraday trading on April 11, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Globe Life securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411165277/en/