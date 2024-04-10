REF: BSE/QTLY/MAR-2024/CORP/04

Date:09.04.2024

To

The Manager

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Listing Department

Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd Floor,

BSE Ltd

Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

L.B.S Road, Kurla West, Mumbai - 400 070

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir,

Sub: Compliances for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024, under Regulation 27 (2) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Unit: Globe Multi Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Globe Commercials Ltd,) Scrip Code: 540266

With reference to the subject cited, we hereby bring to the notice of the Exchange that Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company since the paid-up capital is less than Rs. 10 crores and net worth is less than Rs. 25 crores under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.

This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Globe Multi Ventures Ltd

(Formerly known as Globe Commercials Limited)

KAMESWARI SIVALENKA

DIRECTOR

DIN 00412669

ENCL: AS ABOVE

GLOBE MULTI VENTURES LIMITED

CIN L52110MH1985PLC293393 Corp. Off: Plot No. 54 & 55,A.G. Arcade, Balaji Co-operative Society, Transport Road, Secunderabad - 500009, Telangana Regd. off: Office No. 51, V Mall, Ground Floor, Asha Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivili (East), Mumbai - 400101, M.H Ph: 040 - 40123364, E-mail:- globemultiventures@gmail.com.com , www.globecommercials.com

C E R T I F I C A T E

Sub: Non-applicability of Corporate Governance

This is to certify that in terms of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 that M/s. Globe Multi Ventures Ltd ('Company") (Formerly known as Globe Commercials Ltd) having its registered office at 51, V Mall, Ground Floor, Asha Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivili (East), Mumbai - 400101, does not attract the provisions relating to Corporate Governance since it's paid- up equity share capital & Net worth as on 31st December, 2023 does not exceed Rs. 10 crores and Rs. 25 crores respectively as mentioned below:

S. No

Particulars

Amount Rs.in Lakhs

1.

Paid up equity share capital

600.20

Total

600.20

2.

Paid up share capital

600.20

Reserves and Surplus

544.58

Total Net worth

1144.78

We therefore confirm that the provisions of Corporate Governance are not applicable to the Company under Regulation 15(2) of chapter IV, SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yours faithfully,

For Globe Multi Ventures Ltd

(Formerly known as Globe Commercials Limited)

KAMESWARI SIVALENKA

DIRECTOR

DIN 00412669

GLOBE MULTI VENTURES LIMITED

CIN L52110MH1985PLC293393 Corp. Off: Plot No. 54 & 55,A.G. Arcade, Balaji Co-operative Society, Transport Road, Secunderabad - 500009, Telangana Regd. off: Office No. 51, V Mall, Ground Floor, Asha Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivili (East), Mumbai - 400101, M.H Ph: 040 - 40123364, E-mail:- globemultiventures@gmail.com.com , www.globecommercials.com

