Globe Multi Ventures : Compliances for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024, under Regulation 27 (2) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
April 10, 2024 at 02:45 pm EDT
REF: BSE/QTLY/MAR-2024/CORP/04
Date:09.04.2024
To
The Manager
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Listing Department
Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd Floor,
BSE Ltd
Piramal Agastya Corporate Park,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
L.B.S Road, Kurla West, Mumbai - 400 070
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Dear Sir,
Sub: Compliances for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024, under Regulation 27 (2) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Unit: Globe Multi Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Globe Commercials Ltd,) Scrip Code: 540266
With reference to the subject cited, we hereby bring to the notice of the Exchange that Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company since the paid-up capital is less than Rs. 10 crores and net worth is less than Rs. 25 crores under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.
This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please.
This is to certify that in terms of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 that M/s. Globe Multi Ventures Ltd ('Company") (Formerly known as Globe Commercials Ltd) having its registered office at 51, V Mall, Ground Floor, Asha Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivili (East), Mumbai - 400101, does not attract the provisions relating to Corporate Governance since it's paid- up equity share capital & Net worth as on 31st December, 2023 does not exceed Rs. 10 crores and Rs. 25 crores respectively as mentioned below:
S. No
Particulars
Amount Rs.in Lakhs
1.
Paid up equity share capital
600.20
Total
600.20
2.
Paid up share capital
600.20
Reserves and Surplus
544.58
Total Net worth
1144.78
We therefore confirm that the provisions of Corporate Governance are not applicable to the Company under Regulation 15(2) of chapter IV, SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
