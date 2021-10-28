[Amend-2]Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Globe Telecom, Inc.GLO
PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type
2021 Amended General Information Sheet
Report Period/Report Date
Oct 28, 2021
Description of the Disclosure
Amended 2021 General Information Sheet to indicate the TIN of Mr. Ng Kuo Pin, our newly elected director.
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Solomon Hermosura
Designation
Gen. Counsel, Compliance Officer and Cor. Sec.
