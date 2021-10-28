Log in
    GLO   PHY272571498

GLOBE TELECOM, INC.

(GLO)
[Amend-2]Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

10/28/2021
Globe Telecom, Inc.GLO PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type 2021 Amended General Information Sheet
Report Period/Report Date Oct 28, 2021
Description of the Disclosure

Amended 2021 General Information Sheet to indicate the TIN of Mr. Ng Kuo Pin, our newly elected director.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Solomon Hermosura
Designation Gen. Counsel, Compliance Officer and Cor. Sec.

Globe Telecom Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 3 347 M 3 347 M
Net income 2021 23 997 M 474 M 474 M
Net Debt 2021 166 B 3 271 M 3 271 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 397 B 7 816 M 7 843 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float 10,0%
Chart GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Globe Telecom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 022,00 PHP
Average target price 2 518,60 PHP
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernest Lawrence Cu President, CEO & Executive Director
Rosemarie Maniego-Eala CFO, Treasurer & Chief Risk Officer
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Chairman
Gil B. Genio Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Carlomagno E. Malana Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBE TELECOM, INC.48.87%7 947
AT&T INC.-12.87%178 925
T-MOBILE US-13.52%145 538
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-22.05%94 549
KDDI CORPORATION18.26%71 595
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.22%59 065