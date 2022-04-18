Globe Telecom : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Globe Telecom, Inc.GLO
PSE Disclosure Form 17-6 - Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Name of Reporting Person
|
Raul M. Macatangay
|
Date of Event Requiring Statement
|
May 1, 2022
|
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer
|
Key Officer
|
Description of the Disclosure
|
Following our disclosure on the appointment of Mr. Raul M. Macatangay as Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective May 1, 2022, we submit the attached SEC Form 23-A (Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities) of Mr. Macatangay.
Thank you very much.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Marisalve Co
|
Designation
|
Chief Compliance Officer/Asst. Corporate Secretary/SVP for Law and Compliance
