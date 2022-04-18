Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Globe Telecom, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GLO   PHY272571498

GLOBE TELECOM, INC.

(GLO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-12
2448.00 PHP   +1.16%
GLOBE TELECOM : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
04/11Fintech Voyager raises $210 million to become 2nd Philippine 'unicorn'
RE
04/11Fintech Voyager raises $210 mln to become 2nd Philippine 'unicorn'
RE
Globe Telecom : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities

04/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Globe Telecom, Inc.GLO PSE Disclosure Form 17-6 - Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person Raul M. Macatangay
Date of Event Requiring Statement May 1, 2022
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer Key Officer
Description of the Disclosure

Following our disclosure on the appointment of Mr. Raul M. Macatangay as Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective May 1, 2022, we submit the attached SEC Form 23-A (Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities) of Mr. Macatangay.

Thank you very much.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Marisalve Co
Designation Chief Compliance Officer/Asst. Corporate Secretary/SVP for Law and Compliance

Disclaimer

Globe Telecom Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
