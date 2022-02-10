Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Globe Telecom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLO   PHY272571498

GLOBE TELECOM, INC.

(GLO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange - 02/09
3032 PHP   -0.72%
02/09GLOBE TELECOM : Material Information/Transactions
PU
02/08GLOBE TELECOM : Press Release
PU
02/08GLOBE TELECOM : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globe Telecom : Press Release

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Feb 8, 20222. SEC Identification Number 11773. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-768-480-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Globe Telecom, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office The Globe Tower, 32nd Street corner 7th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig CityPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 7797 20009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARES 133,619,207
TOTAL DEBT (in Millions of Pesos) 210,054
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Please refer to the relevant attachment.

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Globe Telecom, Inc.GLO PSE Disclosure Form 4-31 - Press Release References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C)
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

4Q/FY 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Background/Description of the Disclosure

4Q/FY 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Other Relevant Information

Please refer to the relevant attachment. Amended to correct error on page 15 (Total Asset from Php458,101 to Php458,460; Total Equity from Php114,137 to Php114,396).

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jose Mari Fajardo
Designation Director

Disclaimer

Globe Telecom Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 167 B 3 267 M 3 267 M
Net income 2021 23 772 M 464 M 464 M
Net Debt 2021 183 B 3 576 M 3 576 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 405 B 7 905 M 7 905 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 8 300
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends GLOBE TELECOM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 032,00 PHP
Average target price 3 168,10 PHP
Spread / Average Target 4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernest Lawrence Cu President, CEO & Executive Director
Rosemarie Maniego-Eala CFO, Treasurer & Chief Risk Officer
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Director
Gil B. Genio Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Carlomagno E. Malana Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBE TELECOM, INC.-8.73%7 905
AT&T INC.-0.41%170 956
T-MOBILE US8.16%156 701
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-2.43%77 293
KDDI CORPORATION13.21%73 414
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.10%59 932