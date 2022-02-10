Globe Telecom : Press Release

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Feb 8, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 1177
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-768-480-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Globe Telecom, Inc.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
7. Address of principal office The Globe Tower, 32nd Street corner 7th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City
Postal Code 1634
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 7797 2000
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
COMMON SHARES
|
133,619,207
|
TOTAL DEBT (in Millions of Pesos)
|
210,054
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Please refer to the relevant attachment.
Globe Telecom, Inc.GLO
PSE Disclosure Form 4-31 - Press Release References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C)
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
4Q/FY 2021 Financial and Operating Results
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
4Q/FY 2021 Financial and Operating Results
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Please refer to the relevant attachment. Amended to correct error on page 15 (Total Asset from Php458,101 to Php458,460; Total Equity from Php114,137 to Php114,396).
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Jose Mari Fajardo
|
Designation
|
Director
Globe Telecom Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:49 UTC.