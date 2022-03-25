Globe Textiles India : Capacity addition/product launch

|
To,
Dear Sir,
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting
NSE Symbol: GLOBE
This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at
the
registered office of the Company and the said meeting commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 06.25 p.m.
The following matters were decided by the Board:
1. Considered
existing
to
execute
manufacturing
the unit
Business
Transfer
Agreement
for
acquiring
the
of
M/s.
Vivaa
Tradecom
Private
Limited,
which
is
2.
|
house.
|
Considered
|
the
|
Yogesh
|
(DIN:
|
00468732)
|
an
|
four
engaged in the business of manufacturing/job work of garments and processing of fabrics. The proposed acquisition will be subject to proper due diligence. Consequence to this acquisition, the company will have enhanced garments stitching capacity as well as its own process
re-appointment
of Mr.
Kanhiyalal
Vaidya
as
Independent Director of the Company for a second term of
(4) years with effect from March 25, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.
-
3. Considered the re-appointment of Mr. Bharat Shamjibhai Patel (DIN: 00243783) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five (5) years with effect from March 25, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.
The details as per the requirement of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations
and
CIR/CFD/CMD/ given in Annexure 1.
Disclosure
|
Requirements)
|
Regulations,
|
2015
|
4/2015 dated 9th
|
September,
|
2015
read withSEBI
Circular
for Change in Directorship is
Please take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For, Globe Textiles (India) Limited
Bhavik Suryakant Parikh Managing Director
DIN: 00038223
Encl. as above
Annexure 1
Information as required under Regulation 30
Disclosure
Requirements
Regulations
of the SEBI
2015
CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015
read
1) Acquisition (including agreement to acquire):
Name of entity and brief details
Whether
the
|
acquisition
|
would
|
transaction(s)
|
and
|
whether the
|
group
|
companies
fall
within
nature of interest whether the same is industry to which belongs
|
and
|
details
|
thereof
|
done
|
at
|
"arm's
|
length"
|
the
related party promoter/ promoter group/ any interest in the entity being acquired? If
and
entity being acquired
objects and effects of acquisition (including but
not limited
to,
disclosure
of
reasons
for
|
its
|
own
|
and
|
/
|
shares
|
brief
|
about
|
in
|
the
-
acquisition of target entity, if its business is outside the main line of business of the listed entity
brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition indicative time period for completion of the acquisition
nature of
consideration
whether
consideration or share swap and details same
Vivaa Tradecom Private Limited
The Company is
|
engaged
|
in
|
of
|
manufacturing/job
|
work
|
of
|
and
|
the
|
The
company is having total turnover of Rs. 145.90
processing of fabrics since
Crore as on March 31, 2021.
Not Applicable
Textiles Industry
The objective to acquire the manufacturing unit of Vivaa Tradecom Private Limited is business expansion of listed entity. Consequence to this acquisition, the company will have enhanced garments stitching capacity as well as process house.
Not Applicable
Upto 3 (three) months
of
cash the
It will be decided post due diligence and negotiations.
cost of acquisition or the price at which the } Not Applicable shares are acquired
percentage of shareholding / control acquired |
or number of background
acquired the entity acquired interms of products/line of business acquired, date of incorporation, history of last 3 years turnover,
2) Change in DirectorshipDetails of Turnover:
FY.
Turnover (Rs. in Cr.)
2020-21 145.90
2019-20 97.41
2018-19 72.77
(Re-appointment of Independent Directors
Reason
for
change
viz.
Date
of
Appointment
/
Brief Profile of Mr. Yogesh Kanhiyalal Vaidya
(DIN:
00468732)
and _
relationship between directors
Disclosure
of
Brief Profile of Mr. Bharat Shamjibhai Patel
(DIN:
00243783)
and _
relationship between directors
Disclosure
For, Globe Textiles (India) Limited
w=
Bhavik Suryakant Parikh Managing Director
DIN: 00038223
Re-appointment
of
Shamjibhai Patel (DIN: 00243783) as
an
Independent
Company for a second term of five (5) years with effect from March 25, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.
on _
Mr. Yogesh Kanhiyalal Vaidya, aged 71 years is a non-executive Independent Director of the since 2017. He holds a Master of
Engineering.
Mr. Vaidya
development latest trend clothing etc. He gives
and _
innovative advice
production, marketing and purchasing textiles, fibers, fabrics and other textile materials. He is having more than 50 years of experience in this field.
Mr. Yogesh Kanhiyalal Vaidya is not related to any Directors.
of
Mr. Bharatbhai Samjibhai Patel, aged 62 years is a nonexecutive Independent Director of our
company qualification
since
2017.
of Bachelor
Electronics and Communication from Gujarat University, cleared the diploma in DERE, from
AVPTI institute and qualified FIE, FIETE
IEI/
IETE
computer. information
institute
with
He
is actively
and
technology
company. He is having more than 35 years of experience in related business field.
Mr. Bharat Shamjibhai Patel is not related to any Directors.
Matia Estate, Behind National Transport, Piplej-Pirana Road, Piplej, Ahmedabad - 382405, Gujarat-INDIA.
Mr.
Bharat
Director
He _
of
designing,
holds _ the
of Technology
the
in
from
main
subject
of
involved in the
filed
in the