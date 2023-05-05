Globe Trade Centre S A : 2022 GTC Hungary Group annual report

The GTC Hungary Real Estate Development Pltd. Was registered in Budapest in September 1998. The company is part of the GTC Group, a leading real estate investor and developer focusing on Poland and Hungary and capital cities in Eastern and Southern Europe: Belgrade, Bucharest, Zagreb, and Sofia. The GTC Group was established in 1994.

As of 31 December 2022, the Company`s property portfolio comprised the following properties:

10 office buildings with a total combined commercial space of approximately 199 thousand sq m of GLA, an occupancy rate at 87% and a book value of EUR 594,838 which accounts for 91% of the Group's total property portfolio;

1 office project under construction with a total GLA of approximately 36 thousand

sq m and a book value of EUR 19,500, which accounts for 3% of the Group's total property portfolio;

sq m and a book value of EUR 19,500, which accounts for 3% of the Group's total property portfolio; investment landbank intended for future development with the book value of EUR 36,483, which accounts for 6% of the Group's total property portfolio.

10 158,000¹ 1 landbank for completed sq m of buildings future buildings GLA under development construction

As of 31 December 2022, the book value of the Company's portfolio amounts to EUR 650.821 with: (i) the Group's completed investment properties account for 91% thereof; (ii) investment properties under

construction for 3%; and (iii) an investment landbank intended for future development for 6%.

The GTC's headquarters are located in Budapest, at 22 Népfürdő street.

5