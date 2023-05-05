Advanced search
    GTC   PLGTC0000037

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(GTC)
05:49:58 2023-05-05
6.000 PLN   +1.69%
Globe Trade Centre S A : 2022 GTC Hungary Group annual report

05/05/2023
CONSOLIDATED

ANNUAL REPORT

OF

GTC HUNGARY REAL ESTATE

DEVELOPMENT PLTD. GROUP

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER

2022

LIST OF CONTENTS:

01. Management board's report on the activities of GTC Hungary Real Estate Development Pltd. in the financial year ended 31 December 2022

02. Consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

03. Statement of responsibility

2

MANAGEMENT BOARD'S REPORT

ON THE ACTIVITIES OF

GTC HUNGARY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT PLTD. GROUP

IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER

2022

3

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Introduction

5

2. Selected financial data

9

3. Key risk factors

10

4. Presentation of the Group

35

4.1

General information about the Group

35

4.2

Main events of 2022

36

4.3

Structure of the Group

37

4.4

The Group's Strategy

38

4.5

Business overview

46

4.5.1 Overview of the investment portfolio

47

4.5.1.1 Overview of income generating portfolio

47

4.5.1.2 Overview of properties under construction

48

4.5.1.3 Overview of investment property landbank

49

4.6 Overview of the markets on which the Group operates

49

4.6.1 Office market

50

4.6.2 Investment market

53

4.7

Information on the Company's policy on sponsorship, charity, and other similar

activities

54

5. Operating and financial review

55

5.1

General factors affecting operating and financial results

55

5.2

Specific factors affecting financial and operating results

59

5.3

Presentation of differences between achieved financial results and published

forecasts

59

5.4

Statement of financial position

59

5.4.1 Key items of the statement of financial position

59

5.4.2 Financial position as of 31 December 2022 compared to 31 December 2021

61

5.5

Consolidated income statement

61

5.5.1 Key items of the consolidated income statement

62

5.5.2 Comparison of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2022 with the result

for the corresponding period of 2021

64

5.6

Consolidated cash flow statement

66

5.6.1 Key items from consolidated cash flow statement

66

5.6.2 Cash flow analysis

67

5.7

Future liquidity and capital resources

68

6. Information on risk management

69

4

1. Introduction

The GTC Hungary Real Estate Development Pltd. Was registered in Budapest in September 1998. The company is part of the GTC Group, a leading real estate investor and developer focusing on Poland and Hungary and capital cities in Eastern and Southern Europe: Belgrade, Bucharest, Zagreb, and Sofia. The GTC Group was established in 1994.

Company's portfolio comprises: (i) completed commercial properties; (ii) commercial properties under construction; (iii) a commercial landbank intended for future development.

GTC GROUP:

Poland,

Hungary,

Belgrade,

Bucharest,

Sofia

and Zagreb

As of 31 December 2022, the Company`s property portfolio comprised the following properties:

  • 10 office buildings with a total combined commercial space of approximately 199 thousand sq m of GLA, an occupancy rate at 87% and a book value of EUR 594,838 which accounts for 91% of the Group's total property portfolio;
  • 1 office project under construction with a total GLA of approximately 36 thousand
    sq m and a book value of EUR 19,500, which accounts for 3% of the Group's total property portfolio;
  • investment landbank intended for future development with the book value of EUR 36,483, which accounts for 6% of the Group's total property portfolio.

10

158,000¹

1

landbank for

completed

sq m of

buildings

future

buildings

GLA

under

development

construction

As of 31 December 2022, the book value of the Company's portfolio amounts to EUR 650.821 with: (i) the Group's completed investment properties account for 91% thereof; (ii) investment properties under

construction for 3%; and (iii) an investment landbank intended for future development for 6%.

The GTC's headquarters are located in Budapest, at 22 Népfürdő street.

5

Disclaimer

fermer