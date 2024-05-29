2023 Remuneration Report GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A. Warsaw, May 2024

INTRODUCTION

This Annual Remuneration Report (hereinafter the " Report ") has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Article 90g of the Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Polish Companies dated 29 July 2005 (hereinafter the " Act ").

The Report provides an overview of the remuneration model of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (hereinafter the " Company ") as it reflects the total remuneration of the members of the Management Board of the Company (hereinafter the " Management Board ") and the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company (hereinafter the " Supervisory Board ") and explains how the Company's Remuneration Policy (hereinafter the " Remuneration Policy ") was applied. The Remuneration Policy was initially approved by the shareholders by way of a vote at the Annual

General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders (hereinafter the " AGM "), which took place on

27 August 2020, however on 14 June 2022, the AGM decided to revoke the initial wording of the Remuneration Policy of the Company and approved a new wording of the Remuneration Policy which applies to periods following the date of the approval.

The Remuneration Policy will remain in place for four (4) financial years from the date of its approval unless the AGM approves a new policy during this period.

The report presents data for 2023.

In accordance with the Act, the Report will be made available on the Company's corporate website (https://gtcgroup.com) for a period of ten years following the AGM. CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD

In 2023, there were changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board. As at 31 December 2023, the Management Board of the Company consisted of three (3) members as presented in the table below: MANAGEMENT BOARD AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023 Name Term Gyula Nagy From 31 August 2023 Appointed as President of the Management Board Zsolt Farkas From 31 August 2023 Barbara Sikora From 1 May 2023

The table below lists the Management Board members who ceased to serve on the Management Board in 2023: Name Term Zoltán Fekete Until 31 August 2023 Ariel Alejandro Ferstman Until 25 April 2023 János Gárdai Until 31 August 2023 As at 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board consisted of ten members as presented in the table below: SUPERVISORY BOARD AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023 Name Term János Péter Bartha From 23 June 2020 Lóránt Dudás From 8 December 2020 Balázs Figura From 23 June 2020 Mariusz Grendowicz From 8 May 20001 László Gut From 24 August 2023 Dominik Januszewski From 16 May 2023 Artur Kozieja From 14 June 2022 Marcin Murawski From 15 March 2013 Sławomir Niemierka From 2 January 2023 Bálint Szécsényi From 23 June 2020 The table below lists the Supervisory Board members who ceased to serve on the Supervisory Board in 2023: Name Term Gyula Nagy Until 24 August 2023 Bruno Vannini Until 15 December 2023 ---------------------- 1 Excluding the period from 14 June to 2 September 2022. 3

3. TOTAL REMUNERATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD 3.1. Remuneration of the Management Board The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Management Board members in the 2023 financial year by the Company and other entities from the Company's capital group (gross amounts in PLN2). Name of Management Year Function 1 2 3 4 5 Board member Fixed Remuneration Variable Remuneration3 Extraordinary Total Proportion of items4 remuneration fixed and Base Fringe Benefits6 One - year Multi - year variable remuneration variable7 variable remuneration5 Members as at the end of 2023 Gyula Nagy 2023 CEO 469,935 - - N/A - 469,935 100% Zsolt Farkas 2023 COO 327,146 - - N/A - 327,146 100% Barbara Sikora 2023 CFO 690,642 72,699 - N/A 204,467 967,808 79%/21% Members who ceased being on the Management Board in 2023 Zoltán Fekete 2023 CEO 1,010,860 248,279 1,438,835 N/A 4,801,926 7,499,900 17%/83% Ariel Alejandro Ferstman 2023 CFO 414,477 30,7888 1,254,061 N/A 1,390,872 3,090,198 14%/86% János Gárdai 2023 COO 843,147 99,535 687,680 N/A 4,410,942 6,041,304 16%/84% ---------------------- 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 All amounts specified in this Report are gross amounts in Polish zloty (PLN), unless stated otherwise. In the case of some management board members, the remuneration has been paid in Euro, however, for the purpose of this Report any amounts in Euro have been calculated using the average annual PLN/EUR exchange rate, i.e. for 2023: 4.5437. Variable remuneration includes all of the variable components of remuneration paid during the year, in particular the annual bonuses paid during the year for the previous fiscal year. Annual performance bonuses for 2023 were granted and paid in April 2024 to Gyula Nagy in amount of 180,000 Euro and Zsolt Farkas in amount of 120,000 Euro. Includes any other non-recurring remuneration, in particular a sign-on fee, severance and termination payments or benefits. The relative proportion of fixed remuneration was counted by dividing the sum of fixed components, i.e. column 1, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100. Accordingly, the relative proportion of variable remuneration was calculated by dividing the sum of all of the variable components, i.e. including not only column 2 but also the extraordinary items in column 3, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100. Includes additional benefits, in particular car allowance compensation and international medical insurance. Based on the contract concluded with one of the companies from the Company's capital group, the management board members are entitled to variable performance bonus subject to the achievement of the targets specified by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. Such bonus is awarded and payable upon approval of financial statements for the year. It includes only the insurance for the family member.

The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Management Board members in the 2023 financial year by entities from the Company's capital group other than the Company (gross amounts in PLN). Name of Year Company name 1 2 3 4 5 Management Fixed Remuneration Variable Remuneration9 Extraordinary Total Proportion of Board member items10 remuneration fixed and Base Fringe One - year Multi - year variable remuneration Benefits12 variable13 variable remuneration11 Members as at the end of 2023 GTC Management Sp. z o.o. 316,447 - - N/A - 316,447 100% Gyula Nagy 2023 GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt 91,862 - - N/A - 91,862 100% Zsolt Farkas 2023 GTC Management Sp. z o.o. 272,622 - - N/A - 272,622 100% Barbara Sikora 2023 GTC Management Sp. z o.o. 581,594 - - N/A 204,467 786,061 74%/26% Members who ceased being on the Management Board in 2023 GTC Management Sp. z o.o. 723,957 - 1,438,835 N/A 3,952,946 6,115,738 12%/88% Zoltán Fekete 2023 GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt. 163,573 248,279 - N/A 521,834 933,686 44%/56% Ariel Alejandro GTC Management Sp. z o.o. 273,990 - 999,614 N/A 854,216 2,127,820 13%/87% 2023 Ferstman GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt. 81,282 - 254,447 N/A 337,747 673,476 12%/88% János Gárdai 2023 GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt. 719,817 99,535 687,680 N/A 4,083,796 5,590,828 15%/85% ---------------------- Variable remuneration includes all of the variable components of remuneration paid during the year, in particular the annual bonuses paid during the year for the previous fiscal year. Includes any other non-recurring remuneration, in particular a sign-on fee, severance and termination payments or benefits. The relative proportion of fixed remuneration was counted by dividing the sum of fixed components, i.e. column 1, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100. Accordingly, the relative proportion of variable remuneration was calculated by dividing the sum of all of the variable components, i.e. including not only column 2 but also the extraordinary items in column 3, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100. Includes international medical insurance. Based on the contract concluded with one of the companies from the Company's capital group, the management board members are entitled to variable performance bonus subject to the achievement of the targets specified by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. Such bonus is awarded and payable upon approval of financial statements for the year. 5

3.2. Remuneration of the Supervisory Board The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Supervisory Board members for the 2023 financial year by the Company (amounts in PLN14). Name of Supervisory Year 1 2 Board member Fixed Remuneration Total remuneration Base Remuneration Fees for participation in Committees Members as at the end of 2023 János Péter Bartha 2023 180,000 60,000 240,000 Lóránt Dudás 2023 124,800 - 124,800 Balázs Figura 2023 124,800 - 124,800 Mariusz Grendowicz 2023 124,800 - 124,800 László Gut 2023 44,284 - 44,284 Dominik Januszewski 2023 78,168 - 78,168 Artur Kozieja 2023 124,800 48,000 172,800 Marcin Murawski 2023 126,672 60,900 187,572 Sławomir Niemierka 2023 124,465 - 124,465 Bálint Szecsenyi 2023 124,800 - 124,800 Members who ceased being on the Supervisory Board in 2023 Gyula Nagy 2023 80,852 - 80,852 Bruno Vannini 2023 119,432 - 119,432 The Supervisory Board members are not entitled to: any variable remuneration from the Company or other entities from the Company's capital group.

any fringe benefits from the Company or other entities from the Company's capital group. Supervisory Board members are entitled only to fixed remuneration and may participate in the PPK15, which is partly covered by the Company. In 2023, the Supervisory Board members did not receive any remuneration from other entities from the Company's capital group. ---------------------- Remuneration of the Supervisory Board members was granted in PLN, so the presented amounts have not been calculated using the relevant PLN/EUR exchange rate. PPK means employee capital plans ( Pracownicze Plany Kapitałowe ) regulated by the Act of October 4, 2018 on employee capital plans.

4. REMUNERATION IN SHARES AND/ OR OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS In accordance with the Remuneration Policy, the members of the Management Board may also receive Phantom Shares, if a given member's agreement provides for such form of remuneration. The Phantom Shares vesting period lasts three years and coincides with the period of the legal relationship between the Company and a particular member of the Management Board. The Phantom Shares are not financial instruments convertible or exchangeable into shares in the Company; in particular, they are not options on such shares. The Phantom Shares are vested in three tranches, in such a way that once a year, a member of the Management Board is entitled to a particular number of Phantom Shares. The Phantom Shares grants to the entitled members of the Management Board a right to a cash settlement from the Company or other entity from the Company's capital group in an amount equal to the difference between the average closing price for the Company's shares on the WSE during the 30-day period prior to the date of delivery to the Company of the exercise notice and the settlement price ("strike price") per share (adjustable for dividend). Number of Phantom Number of Phantom Amounts paid to a member Name Year of the Management Board Shares granted Shares vested (gross) Zsolt Farkas 2023 - - - Zoltán Fekete 2023 - 900,00016 - Ariel Alejandro Ferstman 2023 - - - János Gárdai 2023 - 350,00017 - Gyula Nagy 2023 - - - Barbara Sikora 2023 525,000 - - USE OF THE RIGHT TO RECLAIM

No reclaim right was exercised during the 2023 financial year. Based on the approved Remuneration Policy, awarded variable remuneration cannot be reclaimed by the Company. INFORMATION ON ANY CASH OR NON-CASH BENEFITS AWARDED TO CLOSE FAMILY MEMBERS

No cash or non-cash benefits were granted or paid to close family members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board members during the reported financial year except the health care that is provided for the Management Board members and their families (see Fringe Benefits ). INFORMATION ON CHANGES, ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, IN REMUNERATION, COMPANY

PERFORMANCE AND AVERAGE REMUNERATION OF THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEES OTHER

THAN MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD During the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, there were changes to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and, therefore, there is no comparable information to present changes in ---------------------- Strike price per share - PLN 6.42. Strike price per share - PLN 6.69.

the individual remuneration of some of the Management Board and Supervisory Board members in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. In accordance with Art. 90g sec. 3 of the Act, data for 2019 was omitted. 2020 2021 2022 2023 Amount Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage (in PLN) (in PLN) change (in PLN) change (in PLN) change 2021 v 2022 v 2023 v 2020 2021 2022 Annual Management 9,417,091 8,358,362 -11% 8,692,588 4% 18,396,291 112% Board remuneration Annual Supervisory 612,312 852,000 39% 1,156,725 36% 1,546,772 34% Board remuneration Gross margin from rental 527,127,000 582,777,000 11% 558,664,000 -4% 582,400,000 4% activity Funds From Operations 295,055,000 336,488,000 14% 319,770,000 -5% 332,770,000 4% FFO Net income / - 194,644,000 N/A 115,216,000 -41% 53,700,000 -53% loss 328,741,000 Average monthly remuneration 17,623 16,620 -6% 20,860 26% 21,964 5% per employee of the Capital Group Management 2020 2021 2022 2023 Board members Amount Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage (in PLN) (in PLN) change (in PLN) change (in PLN) change 2021 v 2020 2022 v 2021 2023 v 2022 Zsolt Farkas - - - - - 327,14618 N/A Barbara Sikora - - - - - 967,80819 N/A Zoltán Fekete - - - 1,096,20720 N/A 7,499,90021 584% Ariel Alejandro 442,32322 1,899,272 329% 2,687,632 42% 3,090,19823 15% Ferstman ---------------------- The total remuneration for the period between 31 August and 31 December 2023. The total remuneration for the period between 1 May and 31 December 2023. The total remuneration for the period between 17 March and 31 December 2022. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 31 August 2023. The total remuneration for the period between 28 July and 31 December 2020. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 25 April 2023. 8

Management 2020 2021 2022 2023 Board members Amount Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage (in PLN) (in PLN) change (in PLN) change (in PLN) change 2021 v 2020 2022 v 2021 2023 v 2022 János Gárdai - - - 968,01824 N/A 6,041,30425 524% Yovav Carmi 974,67426 2,487,404 155% 2,951,19527 19% - - Gyula Nagy 80,00628 210,100 163% 42,18229 -80% 469,93530 1,014% Pedja - - - 947,35431 N/A - - Petronijevic Robert Snow 739,96832 3,761,58633 408% - - - - Thomas 3,772,11134 - - - - - Kurzmann Erez Boniel 3,408,00935 - - - - - - Supervisory 2020 2021 2022 2023 Board members Amount Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage (in PLN) (in PLN) change (in PLN) change (in PLN) change 2021 v 2020 2022 v 2021 2023 v 2022 László Gut - - - - - 44,28436 N/A Dominik - - - - - 78,16837 N/A Januszewski Sławomir - - - - - 124,46538 N/A Niemierka János Péter 56,40039 108,000 91% 186,455 73% 240,000 29% Bartha Lóránt Dudás 6,19340 96,000 1450% 111,760 16% 124,800 12% Balázs Figura 50,13341 96,000 91% 111,760 16% 124,800 12% ---------------------- The total remuneration for the period between 1 February and 31 December 2022. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January 31 August 2023. The total remuneration for the period between 16 April and 31 December 2020. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 14 January 2022. The total remuneration for the period between 1 July and 31 December 2020. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 February 2022. The total remuneration for the period between 31 August and 31 December 2023. The total remuneration for the period between 15 January and 15 July 2022. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 October 2021. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 July 2020. The total remuneration for the period between 24 August and 31 December 2023. The total remuneration for the period between 16 May and 31 December 2023. The total remuneration for the period between 2 January and 31 December 2023. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020. The total remuneration for the period between 8 December and 31 December 2020. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020. 9