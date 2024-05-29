2023 Remuneration Report
GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
Warsaw, May 2024
-
INTRODUCTION
This Annual Remuneration Report (hereinafter the "Report") has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Article 90g of the Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Polish Companies dated 29 July 2005 (hereinafter the "Act").
The Report provides an overview of the remuneration model of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") as it reflects the total remuneration of the members of the Management Board of the Company (hereinafter the "Management Board") and the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company (hereinafter the "Supervisory Board") and explains how the Company's Remuneration Policy (hereinafter the "Remuneration Policy") was applied. The Remuneration Policy was initially approved by the shareholders by way of a vote at the Annual
General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders (hereinafter the "AGM"), which took place on
27 August 2020, however on 14 June 2022, the AGM decided to revoke the initial wording of the Remuneration Policy of the Company and approved a new wording of the Remuneration Policy which applies to periods following the date of the approval.
The Remuneration Policy will remain in place for four (4) financial years from the date of its approval unless the AGM approves a new policy during this period.
The report presents data for 2023.
In accordance with the Act, the Report will be made available on the Company's corporate website (https://gtcgroup.com) for a period of ten years following the AGM.
- CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD
In 2023, there were changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board. As at 31 December 2023, the Management Board of the Company consisted of three (3) members as presented in the table below:
MANAGEMENT BOARD AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
Name
Term
Gyula Nagy
From 31 August 2023
Appointed as President of the Management Board
Zsolt Farkas
From 31 August 2023
Barbara Sikora
From 1 May 2023
The table below lists the Management Board members who ceased to serve on the Management Board in 2023:
Name
Term
Zoltán Fekete
Until 31
August 2023
Ariel Alejandro Ferstman
Until 25
April 2023
János Gárdai
Until 31
August 2023
As at 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board consisted of ten members as presented in the table below:
SUPERVISORY BOARD AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
Name
Term
János Péter Bartha
From 23 June 2020
Lóránt Dudás
From 8 December 2020
Balázs Figura
From 23
June 2020
Mariusz Grendowicz
From 8 May 20001
László Gut
From 24 August 2023
Dominik Januszewski
From 16 May 2023
Artur Kozieja
From 14
June 2022
Marcin Murawski
From 15
March 2013
Sławomir Niemierka
From 2 January 2023
Bálint Szécsényi
From 23
June 2020
The table below lists the Supervisory Board members who ceased to serve on the Supervisory Board in 2023:
Name
Term
Gyula Nagy
Until 24
August 2023
Bruno Vannini
Until 15
December 2023
----------------------
1 Excluding the period from 14 June to 2 September 2022.
3
3. TOTAL REMUNERATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD
3.1. Remuneration of the Management Board
The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Management Board members in the 2023 financial year by the Company and other entities from the Company's capital group (gross amounts in PLN2).
Name of Management
Year
Function
1
2
3
4
5
Board member
Fixed Remuneration
Variable Remuneration3
Extraordinary
Total
Proportion of
items4
remuneration
fixed and
Base
Fringe Benefits6
One - year
Multi - year
variable
remuneration
variable7
variable
remuneration5
Members as at the end of 2023
Gyula Nagy
2023
CEO
469,935
-
-
N/A
-
469,935
100%
Zsolt Farkas
2023
COO
327,146
-
-
N/A
-
327,146
100%
Barbara Sikora
2023
CFO
690,642
72,699
-
N/A
204,467
967,808
79%/21%
Members who ceased being on the Management Board in 2023
Zoltán Fekete
2023
CEO
1,010,860
248,279
1,438,835
N/A
4,801,926
7,499,900
17%/83%
Ariel Alejandro Ferstman
2023
CFO
414,477
30,7888
1,254,061
N/A
1,390,872
3,090,198
14%/86%
János Gárdai
2023
COO
843,147
99,535
687,680
N/A
4,410,942
6,041,304
16%/84%
----------------------
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
All amounts specified in this Report are gross amounts in Polish zloty (PLN), unless stated otherwise. In the case of some management board members, the remuneration has been paid in Euro, however, for the purpose of this Report any amounts in Euro have been calculated using the average annual PLN/EUR exchange rate, i.e. for 2023: 4.5437.
Variable remuneration includes all of the variable components of remuneration paid during the year, in particular the annual bonuses paid during the year for the previous fiscal year. Annual performance bonuses for 2023 were granted and paid in April 2024 to Gyula Nagy in amount of 180,000 Euro and Zsolt Farkas in amount of 120,000 Euro.
Includes any other non-recurring remuneration, in particular a sign-on fee, severance and termination payments or benefits.
The relative proportion of fixed remuneration was counted by dividing the sum of fixed components, i.e. column 1, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100. Accordingly, the relative proportion of variable remuneration was calculated by dividing the sum of all of the variable components, i.e. including not only column 2 but also the extraordinary items in column 3, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100.
Includes additional benefits, in particular car allowance compensation and international medical insurance.
Based on the contract concluded with one of the companies from the Company's capital group, the management board members are entitled to variable performance bonus subject to the achievement of the targets specified by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. Such bonus is awarded and payable upon approval of financial statements for the year.
It includes only the insurance for the family member.
The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Management Board members in the 2023 financial year by entities from the Company's capital group other than the Company (gross amounts in PLN).
Name of
Year
Company name
1
2
3
4
5
Management
Fixed Remuneration
Variable Remuneration9
Extraordinary
Total
Proportion of
Board member
items10
remuneration
fixed and
Base
Fringe
One - year
Multi - year
variable
remuneration
Benefits12
variable13
variable
remuneration11
Members as at the end of 2023
GTC Management Sp. z o.o.
316,447
-
-
N/A
-
316,447
100%
Gyula Nagy
2023
GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt
91,862
-
-
N/A
-
91,862
100%
Zsolt Farkas
2023
GTC Management Sp. z o.o.
272,622
-
-
N/A
-
272,622
100%
Barbara Sikora
2023
GTC Management Sp. z o.o.
581,594
-
-
N/A
204,467
786,061
74%/26%
Members who ceased being on the Management Board in 2023
GTC Management Sp. z o.o.
723,957
-
1,438,835
N/A
3,952,946
6,115,738
12%/88%
Zoltán Fekete
2023
GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt.
163,573
248,279
-
N/A
521,834
933,686
44%/56%
Ariel Alejandro
GTC Management Sp. z o.o.
273,990
-
999,614
N/A
854,216
2,127,820
13%/87%
2023
Ferstman
GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt.
81,282
-
254,447
N/A
337,747
673,476
12%/88%
János Gárdai
2023
GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt.
719,817
99,535
687,680
N/A
4,083,796
5,590,828
15%/85%
----------------------
- Variable remuneration includes all of the variable components of remuneration paid during the year, in particular the annual bonuses paid during the year for the previous fiscal year.
- Includes any other non-recurring remuneration, in particular a sign-on fee, severance and termination payments or benefits.
- The relative proportion of fixed remuneration was counted by dividing the sum of fixed components, i.e. column 1, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100. Accordingly, the relative proportion of variable remuneration was calculated by dividing the sum of all of the variable components, i.e. including not only column 2 but also the extraordinary items in column 3, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100.
- Includes international medical insurance.
- Based on the contract concluded with one of the companies from the Company's capital group, the management board members are entitled to variable performance bonus subject to the achievement of
the targets specified by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. Such bonus is awarded and payable upon approval of financial statements for the year.
5
3.2. Remuneration of the Supervisory Board
The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Supervisory Board members for the 2023 financial year by the Company (amounts in PLN14).
Name of Supervisory
Year
1
2
Board member
Fixed Remuneration
Total remuneration
Base Remuneration
Fees for
participation
in
Committees
Members as at the end of 2023
János Péter Bartha
2023
180,000
60,000
240,000
Lóránt Dudás
2023
124,800
-
124,800
Balázs Figura
2023
124,800
-
124,800
Mariusz Grendowicz
2023
124,800
-
124,800
László Gut
2023
44,284
-
44,284
Dominik Januszewski
2023
78,168
-
78,168
Artur Kozieja
2023
124,800
48,000
172,800
Marcin Murawski
2023
126,672
60,900
187,572
Sławomir Niemierka
2023
124,465
-
124,465
Bálint Szecsenyi
2023
124,800
-
124,800
Members who ceased being on the Supervisory Board in 2023
Gyula Nagy
2023
80,852
-
80,852
Bruno Vannini
2023
119,432
-
119,432
The Supervisory Board members are not entitled to:
- any variable remuneration from the Company or other entities from the Company's capital group.
- any fringe benefits from the Company or other entities from the Company's capital group.
Supervisory Board members are entitled only to fixed remuneration and may participate in the PPK15, which is partly covered by the Company.
In 2023, the Supervisory Board members did not receive any remuneration from other entities from the Company's capital group.
----------------------
- Remuneration of the Supervisory Board members was granted in PLN, so the presented amounts have not been calculated using the relevant PLN/EUR exchange rate.
- PPK means employee capital plans (Pracownicze Plany Kapitałowe) regulated by the Act of October 4, 2018 on employee capital plans.
4. REMUNERATION IN SHARES AND/ OR OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
In accordance with the Remuneration Policy, the members of the Management Board may also receive Phantom Shares, if a given member's agreement provides for such form of remuneration. The Phantom Shares vesting period lasts three years and coincides with the period of the legal relationship between the Company and a particular member of the Management Board. The Phantom Shares are not financial instruments convertible or exchangeable into shares in the Company; in particular, they are not options on such shares. The Phantom Shares are vested in three tranches, in such a way that once a year, a member of the Management Board is entitled to a particular number of Phantom Shares. The Phantom Shares grants to the entitled members of the Management Board a right to a cash settlement from the Company or other entity from the Company's capital group in an amount equal to the difference between the average closing price for the Company's shares on the WSE during the 30-day period prior to the date of delivery to the Company of the exercise notice and the settlement price ("strike price") per share (adjustable for dividend).
Number of Phantom
Number of Phantom
Amounts paid to a member
Name
Year
of the Management Board
Shares granted
Shares vested
(gross)
Zsolt Farkas
2023
-
-
-
Zoltán Fekete
2023
-
900,00016
-
Ariel Alejandro Ferstman
2023
-
-
-
János Gárdai
2023
-
350,00017
-
Gyula Nagy
2023
-
-
-
Barbara Sikora
2023
525,000
-
-
- USE OF THE RIGHT TO RECLAIM
No reclaim right was exercised during the 2023 financial year. Based on the approved Remuneration Policy, awarded variable remuneration cannot be reclaimed by the Company.
- INFORMATION ON ANY CASH OR NON-CASH BENEFITS AWARDED TO CLOSE FAMILY MEMBERS
No cash or non-cash benefits were granted or paid to close family members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board members during the reported financial year except the health care that is provided for the Management Board members and their families (see Fringe Benefits).
- INFORMATION ON CHANGES, ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, IN REMUNERATION, COMPANY
PERFORMANCE AND AVERAGE REMUNERATION OF THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEES OTHER
THAN MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
During the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, there were changes to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and, therefore, there is no comparable information to present changes in
----------------------
- Strike price per share - PLN 6.42.
- Strike price per share - PLN 6.69.
the individual remuneration of some of the Management Board and Supervisory Board members in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
In accordance with Art. 90g sec. 3 of the Act, data for 2019 was omitted.
2020
2021
2022
2023
Amount
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
(in PLN)
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
2021 v
2022 v
2023 v
2020
2021
2022
Annual
Management
9,417,091
8,358,362
-11%
8,692,588
4%
18,396,291
112%
Board
remuneration
Annual
Supervisory
612,312
852,000
39%
1,156,725
36%
1,546,772
34%
Board
remuneration
Gross
margin
from
rental
527,127,000
582,777,000
11%
558,664,000
-4%
582,400,000
4%
activity
Funds From
Operations
295,055,000
336,488,000
14%
319,770,000
-5%
332,770,000
4%
FFO
Net
income /
-
194,644,000
N/A
115,216,000
-41%
53,700,000
-53%
loss
328,741,000
Average
monthly
remuneration
17,623
16,620
-6%
20,860
26%
21,964
5%
per
employee
of
the
Capital
Group
Management
2020
2021
2022
2023
Board
members
Amount
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
(in PLN)
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
2021 v 2020
2022 v 2021
2023 v 2022
Zsolt Farkas
-
-
-
-
-
327,14618
N/A
Barbara Sikora
-
-
-
-
-
967,80819
N/A
Zoltán Fekete
-
-
-
1,096,20720
N/A
7,499,90021
584%
Ariel Alejandro
442,32322
1,899,272
329%
2,687,632
42%
3,090,19823
15%
Ferstman
----------------------
- The total remuneration for the period between 31 August and 31 December 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 May and 31 December 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 17 March and 31 December 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 31 August 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 28 July and 31 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 25 April 2023.
8
Management
2020
2021
2022
2023
Board
members
Amount
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
(in PLN)
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
2021 v 2020
2022 v 2021
2023 v 2022
János Gárdai
-
-
-
968,01824
N/A
6,041,30425
524%
Yovav Carmi
974,67426
2,487,404
155%
2,951,19527
19%
-
-
Gyula Nagy
80,00628
210,100
163%
42,18229
-80%
469,93530
1,014%
Pedja
-
-
-
947,35431
N/A
-
-
Petronijevic
Robert Snow
739,96832
3,761,58633
408%
-
-
-
-
Thomas
3,772,11134
-
-
-
-
-
Kurzmann
Erez Boniel
3,408,00935
-
-
-
-
-
-
Supervisory
2020
2021
2022
2023
Board
members
Amount
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
(in PLN)
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
2021 v 2020
2022 v 2021
2023 v 2022
László Gut
-
-
-
-
-
44,28436
N/A
Dominik
-
-
-
-
-
78,16837
N/A
Januszewski
Sławomir
-
-
-
-
-
124,46538
N/A
Niemierka
János Péter
56,40039
108,000
91%
186,455
73%
240,000
29%
Bartha
Lóránt Dudás
6,19340
96,000
1450%
111,760
16%
124,800
12%
Balázs Figura
50,13341
96,000
91%
111,760
16%
124,800
12%
----------------------
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 February and 31 December 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January 31 August 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 16 April and 31 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 14 January 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 July and 31 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 February 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 31 August and 31 December 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 15 January and 15 July 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 October 2021.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 July 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 24 August and 31 December 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 16 May and 31 December 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 2 January and 31 December 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 8 December and 31 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
9
Supervisory
2020
2021
2022
2023
Board
members
Amount
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
(in PLN)
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
(in PLN)
change
2021 v 2020
2022 v 2021
2023 v 2022
Mariusz
120,000
120,000
0%
95,58742
-20%
124,800
31%
Grendowicz
Artur Kozieja
-
-
-
91,90643
N/A
172,800
88%
Marcin Murawski
126,000
126,000
0%
158,177
26%
187,572
19%
Gyula Nagy
-
-
-
93,17944
N/A
80,85245
-13%
Bálint Szecsenyi
50,13346
96,000
91%
111,760
16%
124,800
12%
Bruno Vannini
-
-
-
82,42747
N/A
119,43248
45%
Zoltán Fekete
59,53349
114,000
91%
23,371 50
-79%
-
-
Daniel Obajtek
-
-
96,67652
N/A
-
-
Ryszard
99,723
96,00053
-4%
-
-
-
-
Wawryniewicz
Peter Bozo
44,19754
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jan Christoph
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dudden
Olivier Brahin
-
-
-
-
-
-
Patrick Haerle
- 57
-
-
-
-
-
-
Christian
- 58
-
-
-
-
-
-
Harlander
Katharina Schade
- 59
-
-
-
-
-
-
Alexander Hesse
- 60
-
-
-
-
-
-
----------------------
- The total remuneration for the year 2022 excluding the period between 14 June and 2 September 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 14 June and 31 December 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 11 March and 31 December 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 24 August 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 22 April and 31 December 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 15 December 2023.
- The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 11 March 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 30 December and 31 December 2021.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 15 November 2022.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 31 December 2021.
- The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 8 December 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 16 April and 23 June 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1January and 23 June 2020.
- The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 16 April 2020.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GTC - Globe Trade Centre SA published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 16:21:59 UTC.