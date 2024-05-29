2023 Remuneration Report

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

Warsaw, May 2024

  1. INTRODUCTION
    This Annual Remuneration Report (hereinafter the "Report") has been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Article 90g of the Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organized Trading, and Polish Companies dated 29 July 2005 (hereinafter the "Act").
    The Report provides an overview of the remuneration model of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") as it reflects the total remuneration of the members of the Management Board of the Company (hereinafter the "Management Board") and the members of the Supervisory Board of the Company (hereinafter the "Supervisory Board") and explains how the Company's Remuneration Policy (hereinafter the "Remuneration Policy") was applied. The Remuneration Policy was initially approved by the shareholders by way of a vote at the Annual
    General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders (hereinafter the "AGM"), which took place on
    27 August 2020, however on 14 June 2022, the AGM decided to revoke the initial wording of the Remuneration Policy of the Company and approved a new wording of the Remuneration Policy which applies to periods following the date of the approval.
    The Remuneration Policy will remain in place for four (4) financial years from the date of its approval unless the AGM approves a new policy during this period.
    The report presents data for 2023.
    In accordance with the Act, the Report will be made available on the Company's corporate website (https://gtcgroup.com) for a period of ten years following the AGM.
  2. CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD
    In 2023, there were changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board. As at 31 December 2023, the Management Board of the Company consisted of three (3) members as presented in the table below:

MANAGEMENT BOARD AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

Name

Term

Gyula Nagy

From 31 August 2023

Appointed as President of the Management Board

Zsolt Farkas

From 31 August 2023

Barbara Sikora

From 1 May 2023

The table below lists the Management Board members who ceased to serve on the Management Board in 2023:

Name

Term

Zoltán Fekete

Until 31

August 2023

Ariel Alejandro Ferstman

Until 25

April 2023

János Gárdai

Until 31

August 2023

As at 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board consisted of ten members as presented in the table below:

SUPERVISORY BOARD AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

Name

Term

János Péter Bartha

From 23 June 2020

Lóránt Dudás

From 8 December 2020

Balázs Figura

From 23

June 2020

Mariusz Grendowicz

From 8 May 20001

László Gut

From 24 August 2023

Dominik Januszewski

From 16 May 2023

Artur Kozieja

From 14

June 2022

Marcin Murawski

From 15

March 2013

Sławomir Niemierka

From 2 January 2023

Bálint Szécsényi

From 23

June 2020

The table below lists the Supervisory Board members who ceased to serve on the Supervisory Board in 2023:

Name

Term

Gyula Nagy

Until 24

August 2023

Bruno Vannini

Until 15

December 2023

----------------------

1 Excluding the period from 14 June to 2 September 2022.

3

3. TOTAL REMUNERATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD

3.1. Remuneration of the Management Board

The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Management Board members in the 2023 financial year by the Company and other entities from the Company's capital group (gross amounts in PLN2).

Name of Management

Year

Function

1

2

3

4

5

Board member

Fixed Remuneration

Variable Remuneration3

Extraordinary

Total

Proportion of

items4

remuneration

fixed and

Base

Fringe Benefits6

One - year

Multi - year

variable

remuneration

variable7

variable

remuneration5

Members as at the end of 2023

Gyula Nagy

2023

CEO

469,935

-

-

N/A

-

469,935

100%

Zsolt Farkas

2023

COO

327,146

-

-

N/A

-

327,146

100%

Barbara Sikora

2023

CFO

690,642

72,699

-

N/A

204,467

967,808

79%/21%

Members who ceased being on the Management Board in 2023

Zoltán Fekete

2023

CEO

1,010,860

248,279

1,438,835

N/A

4,801,926

7,499,900

17%/83%

Ariel Alejandro Ferstman

2023

CFO

414,477

30,7888

1,254,061

N/A

1,390,872

3,090,198

14%/86%

János Gárdai

2023

COO

843,147

99,535

687,680

N/A

4,410,942

6,041,304

16%/84%

----------------------

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

All amounts specified in this Report are gross amounts in Polish zloty (PLN), unless stated otherwise. In the case of some management board members, the remuneration has been paid in Euro, however, for the purpose of this Report any amounts in Euro have been calculated using the average annual PLN/EUR exchange rate, i.e. for 2023: 4.5437.

Variable remuneration includes all of the variable components of remuneration paid during the year, in particular the annual bonuses paid during the year for the previous fiscal year. Annual performance bonuses for 2023 were granted and paid in April 2024 to Gyula Nagy in amount of 180,000 Euro and Zsolt Farkas in amount of 120,000 Euro.

Includes any other non-recurring remuneration, in particular a sign-on fee, severance and termination payments or benefits.

The relative proportion of fixed remuneration was counted by dividing the sum of fixed components, i.e. column 1, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100. Accordingly, the relative proportion of variable remuneration was calculated by dividing the sum of all of the variable components, i.e. including not only column 2 but also the extraordinary items in column 3, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100.

Includes additional benefits, in particular car allowance compensation and international medical insurance.

Based on the contract concluded with one of the companies from the Company's capital group, the management board members are entitled to variable performance bonus subject to the achievement of the targets specified by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. Such bonus is awarded and payable upon approval of financial statements for the year.

It includes only the insurance for the family member.

The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Management Board members in the 2023 financial year by entities from the Company's capital group other than the Company (gross amounts in PLN).

Name of

Year

Company name

1

2

3

4

5

Management

Fixed Remuneration

Variable Remuneration9

Extraordinary

Total

Proportion of

Board member

items10

remuneration

fixed and

Base

Fringe

One - year

Multi - year

variable

remuneration

Benefits12

variable13

variable

remuneration11

Members as at the end of 2023

GTC Management Sp. z o.o.

316,447

-

-

N/A

-

316,447

100%

Gyula Nagy

2023

GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt

91,862

-

-

N/A

-

91,862

100%

Zsolt Farkas

2023

GTC Management Sp. z o.o.

272,622

-

-

N/A

-

272,622

100%

Barbara Sikora

2023

GTC Management Sp. z o.o.

581,594

-

-

N/A

204,467

786,061

74%/26%

Members who ceased being on the Management Board in 2023

GTC Management Sp. z o.o.

723,957

-

1,438,835

N/A

3,952,946

6,115,738

12%/88%

Zoltán Fekete

2023

GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt.

163,573

248,279

-

N/A

521,834

933,686

44%/56%

Ariel Alejandro

GTC Management Sp. z o.o.

273,990

-

999,614

N/A

854,216

2,127,820

13%/87%

2023

Ferstman

GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt.

81,282

-

254,447

N/A

337,747

673,476

12%/88%

János Gárdai

2023

GTC Real Estate Development Hungary Zrt.

719,817

99,535

687,680

N/A

4,083,796

5,590,828

15%/85%

----------------------

  1. Variable remuneration includes all of the variable components of remuneration paid during the year, in particular the annual bonuses paid during the year for the previous fiscal year.
  2. Includes any other non-recurring remuneration, in particular a sign-on fee, severance and termination payments or benefits.
  3. The relative proportion of fixed remuneration was counted by dividing the sum of fixed components, i.e. column 1, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100. Accordingly, the relative proportion of variable remuneration was calculated by dividing the sum of all of the variable components, i.e. including not only column 2 but also the extraordinary items in column 3, by the amount of the total remuneration, i.e. column 4, multiplied by 100.
  4. Includes international medical insurance.
  5. Based on the contract concluded with one of the companies from the Company's capital group, the management board members are entitled to variable performance bonus subject to the achievement of

the targets specified by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company. Such bonus is awarded and payable upon approval of financial statements for the year.

5

3.2. Remuneration of the Supervisory Board

The below table provides a clear and comprehensive presentation of all remuneration granted or paid to Supervisory Board members for the 2023 financial year by the Company (amounts in PLN14).

Name of Supervisory

Year

1

2

Board member

Fixed Remuneration

Total remuneration

Base Remuneration

Fees for

participation

in

Committees

Members as at the end of 2023

János Péter Bartha

2023

180,000

60,000

240,000

Lóránt Dudás

2023

124,800

-

124,800

Balázs Figura

2023

124,800

-

124,800

Mariusz Grendowicz

2023

124,800

-

124,800

László Gut

2023

44,284

-

44,284

Dominik Januszewski

2023

78,168

-

78,168

Artur Kozieja

2023

124,800

48,000

172,800

Marcin Murawski

2023

126,672

60,900

187,572

Sławomir Niemierka

2023

124,465

-

124,465

Bálint Szecsenyi

2023

124,800

-

124,800

Members who ceased being on the Supervisory Board in 2023

Gyula Nagy

2023

80,852

-

80,852

Bruno Vannini

2023

119,432

-

119,432

The Supervisory Board members are not entitled to:

  • any variable remuneration from the Company or other entities from the Company's capital group.
  • any fringe benefits from the Company or other entities from the Company's capital group.

Supervisory Board members are entitled only to fixed remuneration and may participate in the PPK15, which is partly covered by the Company.

In 2023, the Supervisory Board members did not receive any remuneration from other entities from the Company's capital group.

----------------------

  1. Remuneration of the Supervisory Board members was granted in PLN, so the presented amounts have not been calculated using the relevant PLN/EUR exchange rate.
  2. PPK means employee capital plans (Pracownicze Plany Kapitałowe) regulated by the Act of October 4, 2018 on employee capital plans.

4. REMUNERATION IN SHARES AND/ OR OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

In accordance with the Remuneration Policy, the members of the Management Board may also receive Phantom Shares, if a given member's agreement provides for such form of remuneration. The Phantom Shares vesting period lasts three years and coincides with the period of the legal relationship between the Company and a particular member of the Management Board. The Phantom Shares are not financial instruments convertible or exchangeable into shares in the Company; in particular, they are not options on such shares. The Phantom Shares are vested in three tranches, in such a way that once a year, a member of the Management Board is entitled to a particular number of Phantom Shares. The Phantom Shares grants to the entitled members of the Management Board a right to a cash settlement from the Company or other entity from the Company's capital group in an amount equal to the difference between the average closing price for the Company's shares on the WSE during the 30-day period prior to the date of delivery to the Company of the exercise notice and the settlement price ("strike price") per share (adjustable for dividend).

Number of Phantom

Number of Phantom

Amounts paid to a member

Name

Year

of the Management Board

Shares granted

Shares vested

(gross)

Zsolt Farkas

2023

-

-

-

Zoltán Fekete

2023

-

900,00016

-

Ariel Alejandro Ferstman

2023

-

-

-

János Gárdai

2023

-

350,00017

-

Gyula Nagy

2023

-

-

-

Barbara Sikora

2023

525,000

-

-

  1. USE OF THE RIGHT TO RECLAIM
    No reclaim right was exercised during the 2023 financial year. Based on the approved Remuneration Policy, awarded variable remuneration cannot be reclaimed by the Company.
  2. INFORMATION ON ANY CASH OR NON-CASH BENEFITS AWARDED TO CLOSE FAMILY MEMBERS
    No cash or non-cash benefits were granted or paid to close family members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board members during the reported financial year except the health care that is provided for the Management Board members and their families (see Fringe Benefits).
  3. INFORMATION ON CHANGES, ON AN ANNUAL BASIS, IN REMUNERATION, COMPANY
    PERFORMANCE AND AVERAGE REMUNERATION OF THE COMPANY'S EMPLOYEES OTHER
    THAN MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

During the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, there were changes to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and, therefore, there is no comparable information to present changes in

----------------------

  1. Strike price per share - PLN 6.42.
  2. Strike price per share - PLN 6.69.

the individual remuneration of some of the Management Board and Supervisory Board members in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In accordance with Art. 90g sec. 3 of the Act, data for 2019 was omitted.

2020

2021

2022

2023

Amount

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

(in PLN)

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

2021 v

2022 v

2023 v

2020

2021

2022

Annual

Management

9,417,091

8,358,362

-11%

8,692,588

4%

18,396,291

112%

Board

remuneration

Annual

Supervisory

612,312

852,000

39%

1,156,725

36%

1,546,772

34%

Board

remuneration

Gross

margin

from

rental

527,127,000

582,777,000

11%

558,664,000

-4%

582,400,000

4%

activity

Funds From

Operations

295,055,000

336,488,000

14%

319,770,000

-5%

332,770,000

4%

FFO

Net

income /

-

194,644,000

N/A

115,216,000

-41%

53,700,000

-53%

loss

328,741,000

Average

monthly

remuneration

17,623

16,620

-6%

20,860

26%

21,964

5%

per

employee

of

the

Capital

Group

Management

2020

2021

2022

2023

Board

members

Amount

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

(in PLN)

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

2021 v 2020

2022 v 2021

2023 v 2022

Zsolt Farkas

-

-

-

-

-

327,14618

N/A

Barbara Sikora

-

-

-

-

-

967,80819

N/A

Zoltán Fekete

-

-

-

1,096,20720

N/A

7,499,90021

584%

Ariel Alejandro

442,32322

1,899,272

329%

2,687,632

42%

3,090,19823

15%

Ferstman

----------------------

  1. The total remuneration for the period between 31 August and 31 December 2023.
  2. The total remuneration for the period between 1 May and 31 December 2023.
  3. The total remuneration for the period between 17 March and 31 December 2022.
  4. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 31 August 2023.
  5. The total remuneration for the period between 28 July and 31 December 2020.
  6. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 25 April 2023.

8

Management

2020

2021

2022

2023

Board

members

Amount

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

(in PLN)

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

2021 v 2020

2022 v 2021

2023 v 2022

János Gárdai

-

-

-

968,01824

N/A

6,041,30425

524%

Yovav Carmi

974,67426

2,487,404

155%

2,951,19527

19%

-

-

Gyula Nagy

80,00628

210,100

163%

42,18229

-80%

469,93530

1,014%

Pedja

-

-

-

947,35431

N/A

-

-

Petronijevic

Robert Snow

739,96832

3,761,58633

408%

-

-

-

-

Thomas

3,772,11134

-

-

-

-

-

Kurzmann

Erez Boniel

3,408,00935

-

-

-

-

-

-

Supervisory

2020

2021

2022

2023

Board

members

Amount

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

(in PLN)

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

2021 v 2020

2022 v 2021

2023 v 2022

László Gut

-

-

-

-

-

44,28436

N/A

Dominik

-

-

-

-

-

78,16837

N/A

Januszewski

Sławomir

-

-

-

-

-

124,46538

N/A

Niemierka

János Péter

56,40039

108,000

91%

186,455

73%

240,000

29%

Bartha

Lóránt Dudás

6,19340

96,000

1450%

111,760

16%

124,800

12%

Balázs Figura

50,13341

96,000

91%

111,760

16%

124,800

12%

----------------------

  1. The total remuneration for the period between 1 February and 31 December 2022.
  2. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January 31 August 2023.
  3. The total remuneration for the period between 16 April and 31 December 2020.
  4. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 14 January 2022.
  5. The total remuneration for the period between 1 July and 31 December 2020.
  6. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 February 2022.
  7. The total remuneration for the period between 31 August and 31 December 2023.
  8. The total remuneration for the period between 15 January and 15 July 2022.
  9. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
  10. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 October 2021.
  11. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020.
  12. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 28 July 2020.
  13. The total remuneration for the period between 24 August and 31 December 2023.
  14. The total remuneration for the period between 16 May and 31 December 2023.
  15. The total remuneration for the period between 2 January and 31 December 2023.
  16. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
  17. The total remuneration for the period between 8 December and 31 December 2020.
  18. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.

9

Supervisory

2020

2021

2022

2023

Board

members

Amount

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

(in PLN)

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

(in PLN)

change

2021 v 2020

2022 v 2021

2023 v 2022

Mariusz

120,000

120,000

0%

95,58742

-20%

124,800

31%

Grendowicz

Artur Kozieja

-

-

-

91,90643

N/A

172,800

88%

Marcin Murawski

126,000

126,000

0%

158,177

26%

187,572

19%

Gyula Nagy

-

-

-

93,17944

N/A

80,85245

-13%

Bálint Szecsenyi

50,13346

96,000

91%

111,760

16%

124,800

12%

Bruno Vannini

-

-

-

82,42747

N/A

119,43248

45%

Zoltán Fekete

59,53349

114,000

91%

23,371 50

-79%

-

-

Daniel Obajtek

-

-51

-

96,67652

N/A

-

-

Ryszard

99,723

96,00053

-4%

-

-

-

-

Wawryniewicz

Peter Bozo

44,19754

-

-

-

-

-

-

Jan Christoph

-55

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dudden

Olivier Brahin

-56

-

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Haerle

- 57

-

-

-

-

-

-

Christian

- 58

-

-

-

-

-

-

Harlander

Katharina Schade

- 59

-

-

-

-

-

-

Alexander Hesse

- 60

-

-

-

-

-

-

----------------------

  1. The total remuneration for the year 2022 excluding the period between 14 June and 2 September 2022.
  2. The total remuneration for the period between 14 June and 31 December 2022.
  3. The total remuneration for the period between 11 March and 31 December 2022.
  4. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 24 August 2023.
  5. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
  6. The total remuneration for the period between 22 April and 31 December 2022.
  7. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 15 December 2023.
  8. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 31 December 2020.
  9. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 11 March 2022.
  10. The total remuneration for the period between 30 December and 31 December 2021.
  11. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 15 November 2022.
  12. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 31 December 2021.
  13. The total remuneration for the period between 23 June and 8 December 2020.
  14. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020.
  15. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020.
  16. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 23 June 2020.
  17. The total remuneration for the period between 16 April and 23 June 2020.
  18. The total remuneration for the period between 1January and 23 June 2020.
  19. The total remuneration for the period between 1 January and 16 April 2020.

10

