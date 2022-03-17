Globe Trade Centre S A : Appointment of the President of management board of Globe Trade Centre S.A.

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)

(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")

Current report number: 21/2022

Date: 17 March 2022

Subject: Appointment of the President of management board of Globe Trade Centre S.A.

The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (the "Company") hereby announces that on 17 March 2022 the supervisory board of the Company appointed Zoltán Fekete as the President of the Management Board of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Fekete was a member and the chairman of the supervisory board of the Company between 23 June 2020 and 11 March 2022. Mr. Zoltán Fekete graduated from the Law Faculty of Eötvös Lorand University and obtained an MBA in Banking from the University of Exeter, UK. Mr Fekete has over 30 years of experience in international investment banking and private equity. As an investment banker he worked for HSBC London, Credit Suisse First Boston in Budapest, London, and Israel. During his career, Mr. Fekete has dealt with a large number of IPOs, M&A transactions and private equity investments in the field of real estate, technology, and life sciences. Between November 2015 and March 2022, he acted as CEO of Optima Investment Ltd.

According to his statement, Mr. Zoltán Fekete is not entered in the register of insolvent debtors maintained in compliance with the Act on the National Court Register dated 20 August 1997, does not perform any activities outside of the Company's business which could be considered competitive with respect thereto, does not participate in any competitive business either as a partner in a civil partnership or any other type of partnership, and is not a member of the authorities of any competitive company or any other competitive entity.

Legal basis:Art. 5 point 5 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic disclosures by issuers of securities and the conditions for recognising as equivalent the information that is required by the laws of a non-member state.

Signed by:

/s/ Ariel Alejandro Ferstman /s/ Pedja Petronijevic Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board

Warsaw, Poland

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited