Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Globe Trade Centre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTC   PLGTC0000037

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(GTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globe Trade Centre S A : Appointment of the President of management board of Globe Trade Centre S.A.

03/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)

(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")

Current report number: 21/2022

Date: 17 March 2022

Subject: Appointment of the President of management board of Globe Trade Centre S.A.

The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (the "Company") hereby announces that on 17 March 2022 the supervisory board of the Company appointed Zoltán Fekete as the President of the Management Board of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Fekete was a member and the chairman of the supervisory board of the Company between 23 June 2020 and 11 March 2022. Mr. Zoltán Fekete graduated from the Law Faculty of Eötvös Lorand University and obtained an MBA in Banking from the University of Exeter, UK. Mr Fekete has over 30 years of experience in international investment banking and private equity. As an investment banker he worked for HSBC London, Credit Suisse First Boston in Budapest, London, and Israel. During his career, Mr. Fekete has dealt with a large number of IPOs, M&A transactions and private equity investments in the field of real estate, technology, and life sciences. Between November 2015 and March 2022, he acted as CEO of Optima Investment Ltd.

According to his statement, Mr. Zoltán Fekete is not entered in the register of insolvent debtors maintained in compliance with the Act on the National Court Register dated 20 August 1997, does not perform any activities outside of the Company's business which could be considered competitive with respect thereto, does not participate in any competitive business either as a partner in a civil partnership or any other type of partnership, and is not a member of the authorities of any competitive company or any other competitive entity.

Legal basis:Art. 5 point 5 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic disclosures by issuers of securities and the conditions for recognising as equivalent the information that is required by the laws of a non-member state.

Signed by:

/s/ Ariel Alejandro Ferstman

/s/ Pedja Petronijevic

Member of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Warsaw, Poland

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

GTC - Globe Trade Centre SA published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 16:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
12:11pGLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Appointment of the President of management board of Globe Trade C..
PU
12:01pGLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Zoltán Fekete steps up as the President of GTC Management Board
PU
03/15GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : GTC's milestone Pillar building in Budapest has been launch
PU
03/11GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Changes in the Supervisory Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A.
PU
03/02GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Notification on acting in concert
PU
03/02GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Notification of transactions of an entity closely related to pers..
PU
03/02GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Notification of a change in the shareholding of Globe Trade Centr..
PU
03/02GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Completion of the transaction of the acquisition of 15.7% of the ..
PU
03/01Icona Securitization Opportunities Group S.À R.L. - Central European Investments comple..
CI
02/25GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Change of release date of annual report and consolidated annual r..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 167 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2021 36,9 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 073 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 5,05%
Capitalization 807 M 888 M 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Globe Trade Centre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,40 €
Average target price 1,80 €
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ariel Alejandro Ferstman Chief Financial Officer
Zoltan Fekete Chairman-Supervisory Board
János Gárdai Chief Operating Officer
Mariusz Cezary Grendowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Murawski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.-6.15%888
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.98%32 608
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.79%31 641
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.47%30 090
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.09%28 252
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.04%26 219