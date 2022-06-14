Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Globe Trade Centre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTC   PLGTC0000037

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(GTC)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
6.000 PLN    0.00%
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Globe Trade Centre S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/13GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : GTC promotes Danny Bercovich to Regional Director of Retail
PU
06/09GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Amendment of the draft of resolution No. 22 of the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for 14 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Globe Trade Centre S A : Changes in the Supervisory Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A.

06/14/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)

(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")

Current report number: 34/2022

Changes in the Supervisory Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A.

The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (the "Company"), hereby informs that Annual Shareholders Meeting held on 14 June 2022, with its resolution no 20 approved Mr Artur Kozieja as an Independent Supervisory Board member for a period of three years.

Artur Kozieja, the founder of the Europlan group, is an experienced investor and investment banker who, between 1995 and 2017, worked as a senior executive at Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital in London, where he was responsible for M&A transactions and the raising of capital for corporations, banks and countries in Central and Eastern Europe. In addition, as a partner in a family hotel business started in 1983, he also developed hotel projects in Lower Silesia in Poland. Since 2017, as part of the Europlan group, he has been carrying out hotel investments in Poland, where he has opened, among other things, the Lake Hill Resort & Spa hotel complex in the Karkonosze Mountains and the Metropolo by Golden Tulip hotel in Cracow, and is currently preparing several hotel projects in cooperation with international hotel chains.

Artur Kozieja holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (USA) and is a graduate of the Diplomatic Academy in Beijing (China).

In accordance with his representation, Mr Kozieja is not entered in the register of insolvent debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register of 20 August 1997 and he does not participate in any competitor company as a partner in a civil law partnership or commercial partnership, or as a member of a governing body of a company or any other legal entity, nor does he conduct any other activity which could constitute competitive business to the Company's business activities.

Additionally, the Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (the "Company") announces that on 14 June 2022 the term of office of Mariusz Grendowicz as an Independent Member of the supervisory board of the Company has expired.

Legal basis:Art. 5 section 5 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic disclosures by issuers of securities and the conditions for recognising as equivalent the information that is required by the laws of a non-member state.

14 June 2022

Warsaw, Poland

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Signed by:

/s/ Zoltan Fekete

/s/ Ariel Alejandro Ferstman

Member of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

GTC - Globe Trade Centre SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Globe Trade Centre S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/13GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : GTC promotes Danny Bercovich to Regional Director of Retail
PU
06/09GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Amendment of the draft of resolution No. 22 of the Annual General..
PU
06/01GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Appointment of Supervisory Board member of Globe Trade Centre S.A
PU
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Globe Trade Centre S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/19Globe Trade Centre S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/19Globe Trade Centre S.A. Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
04/22Globe Trade Centre S.A. Appoints Bruno Vannini to Supervisory Board Member
CI
04/22GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Appointment of the Supervisory Board Member of Globe Trade Centre..
PU
04/21GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Notification of a change in the shareholding of Globe Trade Centr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 176 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 73,0 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 134 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 7,52%
Capitalization 740 M 772 M 772 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Globe Trade Centre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,29 €
Average target price 1,65 €
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zoltan Fekete Chairman-Management Board
Ariel Alejandro Ferstman Chief Financial Officer
János Péter Bartha Chairman-Supervisory Board
János Gárdai Chief Operating Officer
Mariusz Cezary Grendowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.-14.16%772
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%34 847
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.47%29 977
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.07%29 478
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.12%26 283
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.08%24 698