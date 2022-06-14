GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

Changes in the Supervisory Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A.

The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (the "Company"), hereby informs that Annual Shareholders Meeting held on 14 June 2022, with its resolution no 20 approved Mr Artur Kozieja as an Independent Supervisory Board member for a period of three years.

Artur Kozieja, the founder of the Europlan group, is an experienced investor and investment banker who, between 1995 and 2017, worked as a senior executive at Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital in London, where he was responsible for M&A transactions and the raising of capital for corporations, banks and countries in Central and Eastern Europe. In addition, as a partner in a family hotel business started in 1983, he also developed hotel projects in Lower Silesia in Poland. Since 2017, as part of the Europlan group, he has been carrying out hotel investments in Poland, where he has opened, among other things, the Lake Hill Resort & Spa hotel complex in the Karkonosze Mountains and the Metropolo by Golden Tulip hotel in Cracow, and is currently preparing several hotel projects in cooperation with international hotel chains.

Artur Kozieja holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (USA) and is a graduate of the Diplomatic Academy in Beijing (China).

In accordance with his representation, Mr Kozieja is not entered in the register of insolvent debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register of 20 August 1997 and he does not participate in any competitor company as a partner in a civil law partnership or commercial partnership, or as a member of a governing body of a company or any other legal entity, nor does he conduct any other activity which could constitute competitive business to the Company's business activities.

Additionally, the Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. (the "Company") announces that on 14 June 2022 the term of office of Mariusz Grendowicz as an Independent Member of the supervisory board of the Company has expired.

14 June 2022

Warsaw, Poland

