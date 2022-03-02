Globe Trade Centre S A : Completion of the transaction of the acquisition of 15.7% of the shares in the share capital of GTC S.A

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)

(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")

Completion of the transaction of the acquisition of 15.7% of the shares in the share capital of Globe Trade Centre S.A.

In reference to the current report no. 13/2022 dated 19 February 2022, the Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. ("Company") hereby reports that today the Company received notification from GTC Dutch Holdings B.V. with its registered office in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the "Seller") and Icona Securitization Opportunities Group S.à r.l. acting on behalf of its compartment Central European Investments with its registered office in Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "Buyer") that all the principal transaction documentation comprising of (i) the preliminary share purchase agreement relating to the acquisition by the Buyer from the Seller of 15.7% of the shares in the Company (the "Transaction"), (ii) a shareholders' agreement amongst, inter alios, the Buyer and the Seller, (iii) a call and put option agreement between the Buyer and the Seller, (iv) an assignment agreement between the Buyer and the Seller as well as other agreements and documents to ensure the completion of Transaction were executed and all required corporate authorizations were obtained. As a result of which, the Transaction was completed, and the Buyer acquired 15.7% of the shares in the Company.

Pursuant to the notification, the Parties will submit the relevant notifications pursuant to Article 69 et seq. of the Act on Public Offering and meet other information obligations as may be required by the relevant provisions of law.

Legal grounds:Art. 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC - inside information.

2 March 2022

Warsaw, Poland

