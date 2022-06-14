Globe Trade Centre S A : Distribution of dividend for 2021

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)

(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")

Current report number: 33/2022

Distribution of dividend for 2021

The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. ("Company") hereby announces that on 14 June 2022 the Annual General Meeting of Globe Trade Centre S.A. passed Resolution no 5 on the division of profits for the 2021 financial year and dividend payment.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, after due consideration of the Management Board's proposal concerning allocation of Globe Trade Centre S.A.'s net profit for 2021, to distribute the amount of PLN 160,791,434.16 as dividends to the Company's shareholders. The General Meeting resolved to pay dividends of PLN 0.28 per share. The dividends shall be distributed from the Company's net profit for 2021. Under the Resolution, the dividend record date was set for 9 September 2022, and the dividend payment date will be 18 October 2022. The dividend is to be paid on all 574,255,122 Globe Trade Centre S.A. shares.

Legal basis:Art.19 sec. 2 of the Regulation of the Council of Ministers of 29 March 2018 concerning the submission of current periodical information by the securities' issuers and the conditions of recognizing as equal the information demanded by the national lawful regulation of a country which does not hold the membership in European Union.

14 June 2022

Warsaw, Poland

