RESOLUTION No. 1 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2024 on the election of the Chairman of the General Meeting § 1. Pursuant to Article 409 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company resolves to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting in the person of [ ]. § 2. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. § 3. The resolution was adopted by secret ballot.

RESOLUTION No. 2 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2024 on the adoption of the agenda The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company adopts the following agenda: Opening of the General Meeting; Election of the Chairman of the General Meeting; Statement regarding the fact that the General Meeting was duly convened and that it is capable of adopting resolutions; Adoption of the General Meeting's agenda; Adoption of a resolution on the consideration and approval of the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2023, and of the report of the Management Board on the Company's operations in the financial year 2023; Adoption of a resolution on the consideration and approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company's Capital Group for the financial year 2023 and of the report of the Management Board on the operations of the Company's Capital Group in the financial year 2023; Adoption of a resolution on the distribution of profit for the financial year 2023; Adoption of resolutions on granting approval of the fulfilment of duties performed by the Company's Management Board Members in the financial year 2023 (separately for each member); Adoption of resolutions on granting approval of the fulfilment of duties performed by the Company's Supervisory Board Members in the financial year 2023 (separately for each member); Adoption of a resolution on the opinion of the General Meeting regarding the report on the remuneration of the Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company for 2023; Adoption of a resolution on the appointment of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Adoption of a resolution on the opinion of the General Meeting on the repeal of the current Supervisory Board by-laws and adoption of new text of the Supervisory Board by-laws; Closing of the General Meeting. § 2. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. 2

RESOLUTION No. 3 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2024 on the consideration and approval of the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2023 and the Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year 2023 § 1. Pursuant to Articles 393(1) and 395 § 2(1) of the Commercial Companies Code and Article 53(1) of the Accounting Act dated 29 September 1994 as amended, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, having reviewed and considered the opinion of the Supervisory Board of the Company, approves the financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2023 including the separate statement regarding the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2023, the separate income statement, the separate statement on comprehensive income, the separate statement on changes in equity, the separate statement on changes in cash flows and the accounting principles (policy) and additional notes, and approves the report of the Company's Management Board regarding the Company's activities in the financial year 2023. § 2. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. 3

RESOLUTION No. 4 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2023 on the consideration and approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company's Capital Group for the financial year 2023 and the report of the Company's Management Board on the activities of the Company's Capital Group in the financial year 2023 § 1. Pursuant to Article 395 § 5 of the Commercial Companies Code and Article 63c (4) of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, having reviewed the consolidated financial statements of the Company's Capital Group for the financial year 2023 and the report of the Company's Management Board on the activities of the Company's Capital Group in the financial year 2023, approves the consolidated financial statements of the Company's Capital Group for the financial year 2023 and the report of the Company's Management Board on the activities of the Company's Capital Group in the financial year 2023. § 2. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. 4

RESOLUTION No. 5 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2024 on approval of the Management Board's proposal related to the distribution of profit for the financial year 2023 § 1. Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(2) of the Commercial Companies Code, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company resolves on the distribution of profit in an amount equivalent to: shown as the profit for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 as disclosed in the Company's financial statements, i.e. the amount of PLN 45,500,000 (in words: forty-five million five hundred thousand zloty), increased by the part of the reserve capital, created from undistributed profits from previous years, in the amount of PLN 82 216 000,00 (in words: eighty - two million two hundred sixteen thousand złoty) shall be distributed to the Company's shareholders in the form of a dividend, as set out in §2 - §3 below. §2. The shareholders of record as of 30 August 2024 (the dividend record date) will be entitled to receive the dividend indicated above. The dividend shall be payable in cash. The dividend payment date shall be 27 September 2024. §3. The dividend to be paid out by the Company shall amount to PLN 0,22 groszy (in words: twenty two groszy) per share. § 4. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. 5

RESOLUTION No. 6 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2024 on granting approval for the fulfilment of duties performed by Mr Zoltán Fekete - President of the Company's Management Board for the financial year 2023 § 1. Pursuant to Article 393(1) and Article 395 § 2(3) of the Commercial Companies Code, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company grants its approval regarding the fulfilment of duties performed by the President of the Company's Management Board, Mr Zoltán Fekete, for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 August 2023. § 2. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. § 3. The resolution was adopted by secret ballot. 6

RESOLUTION No. 7 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2024 on granting approval for the fulfilment of duties performed by Ariel Alejandro Ferstman - a member of the Company's Management Board for the financial year 2023 § 1. Pursuant to Article 393(1) and Article 395 § 2(3) of the Commercial Companies Code, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company grants its approval regarding the fulfilment of duties performed by the Company's Management Board member, Mr Ariel Alejandro Ferstman for the period from 1 January 2023 to 25 April 2023. § 2. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. § 3. The resolution was passed by secret ballot. 7

RESOLUTION No. 8 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2024 on granting approval for the fulfilment of duties performed by Janos Gardai - a member of the Company's Management Board for the financial year 2023 § 1. Pursuant to Article 393(1) and Article 395 § 2(3) of the Commercial Companies Code, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company grants its approval regarding the fulfilment of duties performed by the Company's Management Board member, Mr Janos Gardai from 1 January 2023 to 31 August 2023. § 2. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. § 3. The resolution was adopted by secret ballot. 8

RESOLUTION No. 9 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Globe Trade Centre Spółka Akcyjna (the "Company") dated 26 June 2024 on granting approval for the fulfilment of duties performed by Barbara Sikora - a member of the Company's Management Board for the financial year 2023 § 1. Pursuant to Article 393(1) and Article 395 § 2(3) of the Commercial Companies Code, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company grants its approval regarding the fulfilment of duties performed by the Company's Management Board member, Mrs. Barbara Sikora, for the period from 1 May 2023 to 31 December 2023. § 2. This resolution comes into force on the date of its adoption. § 3. The resolution was adopted by secret ballot. 9