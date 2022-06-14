Globe Trade Centre S A : List of shareholders holding not less than 5% of the votes on Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Globe Trade Centre

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.
(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)
(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")
Current report number: 31/2022
List of shareholders holding not less than 5% of the votes on Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Globe Trade Centre S.A. held on 14 June 2022
The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. ("Company"), hereby announces the list of shareholders with not less than 5% of voting rights represented at the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting held on 14 June 2022.
|
|
|
Share of votes in the total number
|
|
Shareholder
|
Number of votes
|
of votes at the Ordinary
|
Share of votes in the
|
Shareholders Meeting on 14 June
|
total number of votes
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GTC DUTCH
|
247 461 591
|
51.18%
|
43.09%
|
HOLDINGS B.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ICONA
|
90 176 000
|
|
|
SECURITIZATION
|
18.65%
|
15.70%
|
OPPORTUNITIES
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP S. R.L.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTWARTY FUNDUSZ
|
53 500 000
|
11.06%
|
9.32%
|
EMERYTALNY PZU
|
|
"ZŁOTA JESIEŃ"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVIVA OTWARTY
|
47 364 000
|
|
|
FUNDUSZ
|
9.80%
|
8.25%
|
EMERYTALNY AVIVA
|
|
|
|
|
SANTANDER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
438 501 591
|
90.68%
|
76.36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting held on 14 June 2022, 483 551 994 votes were represented, which constitute 84.21% of the total number of votes on the Shareholders Meeting.
Legal basis: Art. 70 section 3 of Act on public offering and the terms for introduction of financial instruments to organised trading and on public companies
14 June 2022
Warsaw, Poland
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited