    GTC   PLGTC0000037

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(GTC)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
6.000 PLN    0.00%
TRANSCRIPT : Globe Trade Centre S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : GTC promotes Danny Bercovich to Regional Director of Retail
PU
GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S A : Amendment of the draft of resolution No. 22 of the Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for 14 June 2022
PU
Globe Trade Centre S A : List of shareholders holding not less than 5% of the votes on Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Globe Trade Centre

06/14/2022 | 11:43am EDT
GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)

(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")

Current report number: 31/2022

List of shareholders holding not less than 5% of the votes on Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Globe Trade Centre S.A. held on 14 June 2022

The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. ("Company"), hereby announces the list of shareholders with not less than 5% of voting rights represented at the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting held on 14 June 2022.

Share of votes in the total number

Shareholder

Number of votes

of votes at the Ordinary

Share of votes in the

Shareholders Meeting on 14 June

total number of votes

2022

GTC DUTCH

247 461 591

51.18%

43.09%

HOLDINGS B.V.

ICONA

90 176 000

SECURITIZATION

18.65%

15.70%

OPPORTUNITIES

GROUP S. R.L.

OTWARTY FUNDUSZ

53 500 000

11.06%

9.32%

EMERYTALNY PZU

"ZŁOTA JESIEŃ"

AVIVA OTWARTY

47 364 000

FUNDUSZ

9.80%

8.25%

EMERYTALNY AVIVA

SANTANDER

Total

438 501 591

90.68%

76.36%

On the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting held on 14 June 2022, 483 551 994 votes were represented, which constitute 84.21% of the total number of votes on the Shareholders Meeting.

Legal basis: Art. 70 section 3 of Act on public offering and the terms for introduction of financial instruments to organised trading and on public companies

14 June 2022

Warsaw, Poland

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Signed by:

/s/ Zoltan Fekete

/s/ Ariel Alejandro Ferstman

Member of the Management Board

Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

GTC - Globe Trade Centre SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
