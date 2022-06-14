Globe Trade Centre S A : List of shareholders holding not less than 5% of the votes on Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Globe Trade Centre

GLOBE TRADE CENTRE S.A.

(Incorporated and registered in Poland with KRS No. 61500) (Share code on the WSE: GTC.S.A)

(Share code on the JSE: GTC ISIN: PLGTC0000037) ("GTC" or "the Company")

Current report number: 31/2022

List of shareholders holding not less than 5% of the votes on Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of Globe Trade Centre S.A. held on 14 June 2022

The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. ("Company"), hereby announces the list of shareholders with not less than 5% of voting rights represented at the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting held on 14 June 2022.

Share of votes in the total number Shareholder Number of votes of votes at the Ordinary Share of votes in the Shareholders Meeting on 14 June total number of votes 2022 GTC DUTCH 247 461 591 51.18% 43.09% HOLDINGS B.V. ICONA 90 176 000 SECURITIZATION 18.65% 15.70% OPPORTUNITIES GROUP S. R.L. OTWARTY FUNDUSZ 53 500 000 11.06% 9.32% EMERYTALNY PZU "ZŁOTA JESIEŃ" AVIVA OTWARTY 47 364 000 FUNDUSZ 9.80% 8.25% EMERYTALNY AVIVA SANTANDER Total 438 501 591 90.68% 76.36%

On the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting held on 14 June 2022, 483 551 994 votes were represented, which constitute 84.21% of the total number of votes on the Shareholders Meeting.

Legal basis: Art. 70 section 3 of Act on public offering and the terms for introduction of financial instruments to organised trading and on public companies

14 June 2022

Warsaw, Poland

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited